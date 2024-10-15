Diddy 'Brutally Raped Male Macy's Worker in Store Stockroom' as 'Sick Punishment' for Him 'Working For Rival Clothing Firm'

In a new lawsuit, an unnamed John Doe claims he was "brutally" assaulted by Diddy in a stockroom at the flagship Macy's department store in New York back in 2008.

He claims he was in a back room for Ecko clothing when the disgraced star entered, along with three of his armed bodyguards.

The victim claims he was "hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol" and knocked to the floor before Diddy allegedly proceeded to "forcefully, and brutally, orally rape the plaintiff" while yelling obscenities at him and calling him "Ecko."

According to the lawsuit, the victim alleges Diddy went back into the store after the assault and was "distributing merchandise [from his own Sean John clothing line] to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened."

According to the victim, the bodyguards threatened to kill him.