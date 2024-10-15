Diddy 'Brutally Raped Male Macy's Worker in Store Stockroom' as 'Sick Punishment' for Him 'Working For Rival Clothing Firm'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a new disturbing abuse claim against him as the former music producer sits in his "hellhole" jail cell following an ongoing list of accusations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul has been accused of "brutally, orally raping" a man in a Macy's store.
In a new lawsuit, an unnamed John Doe claims he was "brutally" assaulted by Diddy in a stockroom at the flagship Macy's department store in New York back in 2008.
He claims he was in a back room for Ecko clothing when the disgraced star entered, along with three of his armed bodyguards.
The victim claims he was "hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol" and knocked to the floor before Diddy allegedly proceeded to "forcefully, and brutally, orally rape the plaintiff" while yelling obscenities at him and calling him "Ecko."
According to the lawsuit, the victim alleges Diddy went back into the store after the assault and was "distributing merchandise [from his own Sean John clothing line] to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened."
According to the victim, the bodyguards threatened to kill him.
The victim claimed he reported the alleged assault to Macy's store security, but no action was taken.
In the lengthy lawsuit, it claimed that Macy's "pressured Ecko executives to fire the claimant because Macy's had just signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Sean John Clothing."
Weeks later, the victim was allegedly fired by Ecko and was no longer able to live in the apartment that the company was paying for.
As Diddy sits in his "hellhole" jail cell, he was hit with other lawsuits on the same day.
An unidentified female detailed an incident that occurred in 2004 that claimed Diddy raped her and a friend in his New York hotel room.
The victim, who was 19 years old at the time, claimed she and her friend were brought into a separate room at the "more exclusive party," where Combs allegedly locked the door and assaulted them.
She claimed the rapper "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not comply with his demands.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week that an official trial date for Diddy's sex trafficking case was set for May 5 when he appeared in Manhattan federal court for a hearing after he pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges.
Combs was slammed with a list of allegations this year, including forceful sex trafficking, fraud, abuse, and prostitution, and could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.
The rapper has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn over the past month and was initially denied bail.
