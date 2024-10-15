Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Disease and Death Torment: Actress, 60, Haunted by Losses of 'So Many People to Cancer and Accidents'

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MEGA

After losing so many people close to her, Elizabeth Hurley has been grateful for every milestone.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Elizabeth Hurley has experienced love and loss.

As the Hollywood beauty nears her 60th year on earth, she reflected back on the hardships she's gone through with the passing of the people closest to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I feel really good about every birthday I have because I've lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents," Hurley explained in a recent interview. "Every birthday I have feels special."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley disease death torment actress haunted losses so many people
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley has lost many loved ones in her life.

While many women in Tinseltown can fear getting older, the Gossip Girl actress will be embracing the milestone. "I kind of encourage them and bring them on," she admitted. "I'll just spend it with my family, because I've realized that that's what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family."

One of the people who was close to her was her son's father, Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020. The former couple share Damian Hurley, 22.

“In the weeks before his death, everything seemed fine,” a source said of the late businessman, who was 55 at the time of his death. “He was looking at future projects; he was upbeat about the future. Both Steve and Damian made a concerted effort over the last two years to build something resembling a father and son relationship."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley disease death torment actress haunted losses so many people jpg
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley's son's father, Steve Bing, passed away in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Steve's demise, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her former partner. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she penned in the sad update.

“Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," she added.

However, in recent years, their offspring lost out on up to $250 million after paternal grandfather cut him out of the family trust.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley disease death torment actress haunted losses so many people
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley shares son Damian Hurley with the late Steve Bing.

Article continues below advertisement

"When Steve took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of," the brunette beauty said of the shocking situation. "What Steve wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Steve would have been devastated."

"Steve fought very hard in his last year to have his children recognized and repeatedly told me how incredibly important this was to him," Elizabeth noted. "He was happy beyond belief that the trial verdict ruled that Damian was to be treated like his sister's children as far as the trust was concerned. I am just relieved that Steve will never know that Damian's relatives – Steve's father and the family of his sister Mary – were ultimately successful in their appeal against the original trial verdict."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley disease death torment actress haunted losses so many people
Source: MEGA

Damian Hurley was cut out of Steve Bing's family trust.

Hello! conducted the interview with Elizabeth about her loved ones.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.