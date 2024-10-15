Diddy’s Assault Victim Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura ‘Quietly Working on Music Comeback’ — Years After Violent Rapper Killed Her Career
Cassie Ventura is setting her sights on a big music comeback years after Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulted her.
RadarOnline.com revealed Ventura played a key role in bringing down Combs after she accused the mogul of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit in November 2023.
Combs is currently sitting behind bars and awaiting his May 2025 trial after the disgraced star was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering offenses.
Meanwhile, Ventura is back at it as she's registered a new song, and more may be on the way.
A source shared: "Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning."
"She couldn't have imagined her career would have been stalled in the way it was when her first album came out, but she has so many unreleased records that she wants to release if the timing and business is right," the insider told Daily Mail.
The source added: "Her collaborators have been informed of this, so the royalty splits have been agreed."
Ventura, 38, previously registered a new song, Midnight Hour, with Universal Music.
Ventura and Combs, 58, have a dark history together which kicked off after they secretly dated starting in 2007 just two years following their first meeting when she was 19 years old.
In 2012, their romance became public, but six years later the two had call it quits.
Ventura had signed to Combs' label Bad Boy Records to release her debut single Me & U just one year before the pair began their romance.
However, Ventura was not consistent with her music releases, leaving critics and fans searching for a reason.
The singer then filed her shocking lawsuit, which had her accuse Combs of forcing himself into her home and raping her.
While the music businessman settled the case a day later, footage later released revealed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
In the clip, Combs, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing Ventura down the hall before grabbing her the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.
Earlier this year, Ventura spoke out on the attack, and wrote on Instagram: "... “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.
"... “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. ... I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."
Ventura was photographed with what appeared to be bruises on her face in unearthed photos from January 2013.
In the pics, Ventura is seen wearing black sunglasses that appeared to cover a bruise over her brow and another near her eye.
As for Combs, his takedown has left the rest of Hollywood shaking as the hitmaker's A-list pals fear they will be forced into court to give testimony.
A source shared: "There are dozens of people in Hollywood who are terrified of being called to testify. It could spell ruin if details about their connection to Diddy go public. No doubt people like Ashton [Kutcher], Leonardo [DiCaprio], Justin [Bieber], and others are sweating bullets..."
Combs is said to have hosted "Freak Offs,” which included everything from drugs and scantily clad women to marathon orgies.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.