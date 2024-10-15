Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Curse of Royal Australia Tours: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said to Have Been 'Broken' By Their Oz Trip — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Faces 'Tiring' Visit Down Under

Curse of Royal Australia Tours: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said to Have Been 'Broken' By Their Oz Trip — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Faces 'Tiring' Visit Down Under
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grueling trip Down Under has sparked concerns whether King Charles is well enough to fulfill trip.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Concerns over cancer-stricken King Charles' trip Down Under have intensified amid claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 tour of Australia almost "broke" them.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 75, is due to kick-start his nine-day visit alongside wife Camilla, 77, this week, in what will be his first journey to Australia since revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles new health scare cancer persuaded two doctors royal tour
Source: MEGA

Charles' trip to Australia will be his first since cancer diagnosis.

However, royal commentators have raised concern over whether Charles is well enough to take on such a gruelling tour, after his son Harry, 40 and wife Meghan, 43, admitted their trip was so gruelling, it’s believed to have been a "catalyst" for leaving their roles as senior working roles and relocating to America.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles new health scare cancer persuaded two doctors royal tour
Source: MEGA

Charles will be joined by wife Camilla on nine-day tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal historian Tim Ewart claimed Meghan's impact in Australia was "Princess Diana multiplied by two".

He explained: "They loved Australia and Australia responded to them.

"In those early days of Meghan and Harry, Meghan got an incredible reaction from the public.

"If Diana had been a breath of fresh air, it was Diana multiplied by two for Meghan."

However, upon arriving back to the UK after their successful tour, Meghan and Harry felt they received little "praise and recognition" from within the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle american dream best pal angry boy
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 tour to Australia "broke" them.

Article continues below advertisement

Ewart added: “Australia broke Harry and Meghan and was one of the catalysts for them leaving the royal family.

"She and Harry had expected they would get much more praise and recognition from that royal tour."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia, sparking concern within the royal family who fear the monarch is taking an unnecessary risk as his health continues to decline.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.

"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.

"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.

"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles will take a break from cancer treatment during his time in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

We also told how Charles has been left reeling after being snubbed by politicians ahead of his trip.

The King and Queen will start their trip in Sydney on October 18 before heading to capital Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians.

But while all State Premiers have been invited, not one has accepted to welcome Charles and Camilla at the reception, it's been reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Charles and Camilla have been "snubbed" by Australian politicians.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "To say this is a slap in the face for Charles and Camilla is the understatement of the century.

"He has literally crawled out of Jussie's to make this trip and no-one wants to meet him.

"The lack of acceptance of invitations has left him reeling and it's doing his health absolutely no good.

"This trip has turned into a humiliating disaster for him and the royal family."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.