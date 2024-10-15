Curse of Royal Australia Tours: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said to Have Been 'Broken' By Their Oz Trip — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Faces 'Tiring' Visit Down Under
Concerns over cancer-stricken King Charles' trip Down Under have intensified amid claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 tour of Australia almost "broke" them.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 75, is due to kick-start his nine-day visit alongside wife Camilla, 77, this week, in what will be his first journey to Australia since revealing his cancer diagnosis.
However, royal commentators have raised concern over whether Charles is well enough to take on such a gruelling tour, after his son Harry, 40 and wife Meghan, 43, admitted their trip was so gruelling, it’s believed to have been a "catalyst" for leaving their roles as senior working roles and relocating to America.
Royal historian Tim Ewart claimed Meghan's impact in Australia was "Princess Diana multiplied by two".
He explained: "They loved Australia and Australia responded to them.
"In those early days of Meghan and Harry, Meghan got an incredible reaction from the public.
"If Diana had been a breath of fresh air, it was Diana multiplied by two for Meghan."
However, upon arriving back to the UK after their successful tour, Meghan and Harry felt they received little "praise and recognition" from within the royal family.
Ewart added: “Australia broke Harry and Meghan and was one of the catalysts for them leaving the royal family.
"She and Harry had expected they would get much more praise and recognition from that royal tour."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia, sparking concern within the royal family who fear the monarch is taking an unnecessary risk as his health continues to decline.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.
"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.
"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.
"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise.”
We also told how Charles has been left reeling after being snubbed by politicians ahead of his trip.
The King and Queen will start their trip in Sydney on October 18 before heading to capital Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians.
But while all State Premiers have been invited, not one has accepted to welcome Charles and Camilla at the reception, it's been reported.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "To say this is a slap in the face for Charles and Camilla is the understatement of the century.
"He has literally crawled out of Jussie's to make this trip and no-one wants to meet him.
"The lack of acceptance of invitations has left him reeling and it's doing his health absolutely no good.
"This trip has turned into a humiliating disaster for him and the royal family."
