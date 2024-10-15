Curse of Royal Australia Tours: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said to Have Been 'Broken' By Their Oz Trip — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Faces 'Tiring' Visit Down Under

Royal historian Tim Ewart claimed Meghan's impact in Australia was "Princess Diana multiplied by two".

He explained: "They loved Australia and Australia responded to them.

"In those early days of Meghan and Harry, Meghan got an incredible reaction from the public.

"If Diana had been a breath of fresh air, it was Diana multiplied by two for Meghan."

However, upon arriving back to the UK after their successful tour, Meghan and Harry felt they received little "praise and recognition" from within the royal family.