Tupac Shakur's Brother Makes Bombshell Revelation NEW Murder Investigation Is Underway Into Rap Icon's Killing — After Declaring Diddy Wasn't 'Honest' About What He Knew

In early October, Tupac's family hired attorney Alex Spiro to look into a possible link between Combs and the rapper's murder.

Last year, former gang leader Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested and charged in connection to Tupac's death.

Since his arrest, a DEA and Department of Justice report on a 2008 interview with Davis was revealed in which he claimed Combs offered him $1million to kill the California Love rapper.

Davis alleged the music mogul "needed to get rid of (Suge) Knight and Shakur" and offered him the lump sum to "handle the problem".