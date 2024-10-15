Tupac Shakur's Brother Makes Bombshell Revelation NEW Murder Investigation Is Underway Into Rap Icon's Killing — After Declaring Diddy Wasn't 'Honest' About What He Knew
Tupac Shakur's brother made a shocking revelation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs as his family launched a fresh investigation into the late rapper's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mopreme Shakur believes the Bad Boy Records founder wasn't being completely "honest" about his connection to his brother's 1996 murder.
Combs, 54, alleged involvement has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of his arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
In early October, Tupac's family hired attorney Alex Spiro to look into a possible link between Combs and the rapper's murder.
Last year, former gang leader Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested and charged in connection to Tupac's death.
Since his arrest, a DEA and Department of Justice report on a 2008 interview with Davis was revealed in which he claimed Combs offered him $1million to kill the California Love rapper.
Davis alleged the music mogul "needed to get rid of (Suge) Knight and Shakur" and offered him the lump sum to "handle the problem".
The same year, an the LA Times report alleged Combs' associates – including James 'Jimmy Henchman' Rosemond and Jimmy Sabatino – were involved in staging a robbery of Tupac after offering him $7,000 to record a track in the studio on the night the incident took place.
After the report was released, Combs denied having any connection to Tupac's murder, claiming "the story is a lie".
Combs added: "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story."
Now, Mopreme has broken his silence on allegations against Combs.
During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mopreme said: "My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement.
"So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake."
Mopreme further revealed he met with Combs years after his brother was killed.
He recalled: "(He) basically said he had nothing to do with my brother's murder.
"I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out, so we're going to see.'
"Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there's some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have."
When Morgan asked Tupac's brother if he thought Combs was being untruthful, Mopreme replied: "Quite possibly and it's kind of looking that way, in my opinion."
