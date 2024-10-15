Your tip
Tupac Shakur's Brother Makes Bombshell Revelation NEW Murder Investigation Is Underway Into Rap Icon's Killing — After Declaring Diddy Wasn't 'Honest' About What He Knew

Composite photo of Tupac Shakur and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Tupac's brother said he doesn't believe Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being 'honest' about his connection to the rapper's murder.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Tupac Shakur's brother made a shocking revelation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs as his family launched a fresh investigation into the late rapper's murder.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mopreme Shakur believes the Bad Boy Records founder wasn't being completely "honest" about his connection to his brother's 1996 murder.

Combs, 54, alleged involvement has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of his arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

a list sean diddy combs pals lived partied infected women herpes
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis previously claimed Combs offered him $1million to kill Tupac.

In early October, Tupac's family hired attorney Alex Spiro to look into a possible link between Combs and the rapper's murder.

Last year, former gang leader Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested and charged in connection to Tupac's death.

Since his arrest, a DEA and Department of Justice report on a 2008 interview with Davis was revealed in which he claimed Combs offered him $1million to kill the California Love rapper.

Davis alleged the music mogul "needed to get rid of (Suge) Knight and Shakur" and offered him the lump sum to "handle the problem".

tupac shakur brother diddy high on list rap icons murder suspects
Source: MEGA

Tupac's family recently opened a new investigation into his murder.

The same year, an the LA Times report alleged Combs' associates – including James 'Jimmy Henchman' Rosemond and Jimmy Sabatino – were involved in staging a robbery of Tupac after offering him $7,000 to record a track in the studio on the night the incident took place.

After the report was released, Combs denied having any connection to Tupac's murder, claiming "the story is a lie".

Combs added: "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story."

Now, Mopreme has broken his silence on allegations against Combs.

Tupac Shakur

a list sean diddy combs pals lived partied infected women herpes
Source: MEGA

Mopreme Shakur said he doesn't think Combs is being '100 percent honest' about his connection to the murder.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mopreme said: "My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement.

"So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake."

Mopreme further revealed he met with Combs years after his brother was killed.

He recalled: "(He) basically said he had nothing to do with my brother's murder.

"I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out, so we're going to see.'

"Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there's some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have."

diddy tupac shakur shooting murder accusations crime scene expert
Source: MEGA

Mopreme revealed he met with Combs years after Tupac's death.

When Morgan asked Tupac's brother if he thought Combs was being untruthful, Mopreme replied: "Quite possibly and it's kind of looking that way, in my opinion."

