Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
Prince Harry is looking for a way to call it quits on his marriage to Meghan Markle as the two are "leading very separate lives."
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the royal has been showcasing a "different energy" during recent solo public outings without his wife.
Harry, 40, has recently had the spotlight to himself as he embarked on several solo trips, including one in New York.
A source told Star Magazine: "People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him."
The insider added: "Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness."
Harry, who is resuming his charity work and is planning a Netflix series on polo, is "questioning" his partnership with Meghan and is looking for "more independence."
Nearly five years ago, Harry and Meghan shocked the world as they stepped down as senior working royals in Britain and moved to California.
Over the years, Harry's been dealing with a rift in his family, mostly involving his brother Prince William and sister Princess Kate.
The source explained: "If he wants to resume life in royal circles, Kate could be the one to help him. She's been rooting for an end to Harry's rift with William."
However, Meghan, 43, "has no intention of returning to life in Britain. She was always an outsider and was never really made welcome."
Meghan, who is "very opinionated" and "a control freak," is the one "steering the relationship" and could cause a road block in Harry's solo plans.
The last few months have been rocky for the duo as Meghan's contract with Spotify ended last year, their charitable foundation contributions declined, and her lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard has yet to launch.
The source said: "They had such high hopes. Doors were opening for them in the beginning. Many believe Harry would do well to branch off on his own."
As his solo trips continue, Harry "is savoring these times when he's by himself. But it could spell more trouble for his marriage."
A source recently told RadarOnline.com: "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.
"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.
"He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England.
"He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.
"His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."
