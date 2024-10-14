Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the royal has been showcasing a "different energy" during recent solo public outings without his wife.

Prince Harry is looking for a way to call it quits on his marriage to Meghan Markle as the two are "leading very separate lives."

Prince Harry has been showing a different energy during his solo trips.

Harry, 40, has recently had the spotlight to himself as he embarked on several solo trips, including one in New York.

A source told Star Magazine: "People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him."

The insider added: "Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness."