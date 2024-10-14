Olivia Newton-John's Family Pain: Daughter Using Her Music to Pay Tribute to Late 'Grease' Icon — 'It's a Way to Escape and Be of Service'
Olivia Newton-John's daughter is keeping the actress' memory alive.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Grease actress' only child, Chloe Lattanzi, has been paying tribute to her late mom through her own music.
"She said that the most important thing to her in the world was that I found happiness and peace," the famous offspring, 38, said of Newton-John, who passed away in 2022 from cancer at age 73.
On September 26, Lattanzi, whose father is Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, released the single "Phoenix," which she wrote about her love for the Xanadu actress in celebration of what would have been her 75th birthday.
"I wanted to write a song to make a promise to her that I would be happy," she explained of the creative experience. "I was making up songs when I was 2 years old. I would say, 'Now you sing it back, Mom!'"
The vocalist added that the songwriting process has given her "an escape" and a way to "be of service" to others. "I'm starting to realize that I'm going to put music out, but I'm not Beyoncé," Lattanzi added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lattanzi has been open about her journey through the grieving process, even claiming her spirit had visited her.
“Before my mum crossed, she said: ‘I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb.’ And her favorite color was aqua,'” the young performer claimed in a 2023 Instagram video.
“Now about a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo,” she noted while showing two photos of the mysterious floating orbs. “I didn't take it.”
The mother-daughter duo always had immense love for each other, with Lattanzi calling the "Physical" singer a "perfect example of a life truly lived."
“It was the perfect night and I really felt mum's spirit there,” Lattanzi said in a 2023 interview of knowing her parent is always watching over her, especially when she's performing. “I think the love carried us through. It was difficult to get up there. I got up there because I listened to my mum within me and she said: 'You're so strong, my darling, you can do it.' It's a privilege to stand up and shout from the mountaintop how proud you are of your mum. It was the love that lifted me up there and mum came into my body and carried me through."
In August 2022, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, announced her tragic passing. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote on social media. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”
