Olivia Newton-John's Family Pain: Daughter Using Her Music to Pay Tribute to Late 'Grease' Icon — 'It's a Way to Escape and Be of Service'

On September 26, Lattanzi, whose father is Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, released the single "Phoenix," which she wrote about her love for the Xanadu actress in celebration of what would have been her 75th birthday.

"I wanted to write a song to make a promise to her that I would be happy," she explained of the creative experience. "I was making up songs when I was 2 years old. I would say, 'Now you sing it back, Mom!'"

The vocalist added that the songwriting process has given her "an escape" and a way to "be of service" to others. "I'm starting to realize that I'm going to put music out, but I'm not Beyoncé," Lattanzi added.