'Her Spirit Was Everywhere': Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Celebrates First Christmas Without Singer Months After Her Tragic Death

Lattanzi, 36, said it was difficult to celebrate after her mom passed in August at age 73.

"Happy belated Christmas everyone," the 36-year-old said. "I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure."

Lattanzi, who followed in her mother's footsteps and became a singer and actress, thanked her husband for being her "greatest present" and wrote that Christmas was a day to focus on others.

"This is A day that you don’t focus on you, you focus on the joy you can bring others," the actress added. "It’s my first Christmas without my mama in physical form. But her spirit was everywhere."