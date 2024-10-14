Secret Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 'Split' Revealed: Duke 'Knows Her Royal Family Disses Will NEVER Be Forgiven — So He’s Going it Alone'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been drifting apart since distancing themselves from the Royal Family, but while Harry is considering returning to his old lifestyle in the U.K., Markle might never get back on the family's good graces.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple has been making separate appearances lately, with Harry itching to win back his family's trust following his and Markle's disparaging interviews and book deals after leaving the royal scene in January 2020.