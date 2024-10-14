Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Royal Exit

Secret Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 'Split' Revealed: Duke 'Knows Her Royal Family Disses Will NEVER Be Forgiven — So He’s Going it Alone'

A photo of Meghan Markle opposite a photo of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle might not ever get back on good graces with the royal family, even if her husband, Prince Harry does.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been drifting apart since distancing themselves from the Royal Family, but while Harry is considering returning to his old lifestyle in the U.K., Markle might never get back on the family's good graces.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple has been making separate appearances lately, with Harry itching to win back his family's trust following his and Markle's disparaging interviews and book deals after leaving the royal scene in January 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Ingrid Seward, an expert on the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that while Harry might have a chance to reconcile with his family—including his brother Prince William, whom he's been openly feuding with since the beginning—she doesn't foresee Markle being forgiven.

Seward said in a recent interview: "But I don't see the same thing for Meghan."

courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly drifting apart as Harry considers returning to his former life in London.

Article continues below advertisement

"Deep down, people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him. I think they're just very, very disappointed in him."

Seward also mentioned Harry's memoir, Spare, released last January, where he made damaging allegations against the royals and their supposed treatment of Markle, 43, upon her joining the family.

Article continues below advertisement

"He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him."

However, Harry has appeared to be viewed in a different light since ringing in his 40th birthday last month and embarking on his tour without Markle by his side.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sources said Markle most likely won't be forgiven for her damaging allegations against the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Previous reports stated Harry's been "thriving" on his own, while Markle hasn't seemed as "involved" in her work, which became apparent after a recent trip to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, where reports claimed she appeared to just be there for the cameras.

The expert explained Markle and Harry's differing dynamic: "She wants to remind people that she is still around, although, at the moment, Harry is getting all the good publicity.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Royal Exit

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well. So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works."

RadarOnline.com recently reported Harry was starting to feel like a "spare part" when on outings with Markle, prompting the father-of-two to do more things independently.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Harry has been going on more solo outings without Markle, as sources said they're leading very separate lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Although things appeared to be going well for Harry, many started questioning the fate of his and Markle's marriage with so much distance between them.

They also seem to want different things, as sources previously revealed that Harry is missing his former life in England while Markle sees a future spearheading projects in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Rumors are circulating that Markle and Harry are heading for divorce due to their repeated time apart.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also said the pair leading separate lives could be a sign they're on a "trial separation," while they figure out their next move.

Harry and Markle are parents of a five-year-old son, Archie, and a three-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom the ex-Duke recently admitted he fears for their safety being in the public eye.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.