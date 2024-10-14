Secret Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 'Split' Revealed: Duke 'Knows Her Royal Family Disses Will NEVER Be Forgiven — So He’s Going it Alone'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been drifting apart since distancing themselves from the Royal Family, but while Harry is considering returning to his old lifestyle in the U.K., Markle might never get back on the family's good graces.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple has been making separate appearances lately, with Harry itching to win back his family's trust following his and Markle's disparaging interviews and book deals after leaving the royal scene in January 2020.
Ingrid Seward, an expert on the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that while Harry might have a chance to reconcile with his family—including his brother Prince William, whom he's been openly feuding with since the beginning—she doesn't foresee Markle being forgiven.
Seward said in a recent interview: "But I don't see the same thing for Meghan."
"Deep down, people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him. I think they're just very, very disappointed in him."
Seward also mentioned Harry's memoir, Spare, released last January, where he made damaging allegations against the royals and their supposed treatment of Markle, 43, upon her joining the family.
"He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him."
However, Harry has appeared to be viewed in a different light since ringing in his 40th birthday last month and embarking on his tour without Markle by his side.
Previous reports stated Harry's been "thriving" on his own, while Markle hasn't seemed as "involved" in her work, which became apparent after a recent trip to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, where reports claimed she appeared to just be there for the cameras.
The expert explained Markle and Harry's differing dynamic: "She wants to remind people that she is still around, although, at the moment, Harry is getting all the good publicity.
"I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well. So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works."
RadarOnline.com recently reported Harry was starting to feel like a "spare part" when on outings with Markle, prompting the father-of-two to do more things independently.
Although things appeared to be going well for Harry, many started questioning the fate of his and Markle's marriage with so much distance between them.
They also seem to want different things, as sources previously revealed that Harry is missing his former life in England while Markle sees a future spearheading projects in Los Angeles.
The insider also said the pair leading separate lives could be a sign they're on a "trial separation," while they figure out their next move.
Harry and Markle are parents of a five-year-old son, Archie, and a three-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom the ex-Duke recently admitted he fears for their safety being in the public eye.
