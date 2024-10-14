Your tip
RadarOnline
Exclusive

Rat King! Joe Exotic Tells Radar of Gruesome Conditions in His Jail Cell Overrun With 11 Rodents — as Ailing 'Tiger King' Star Reveals He’s Got Over 200 Scabies Wounds

Photos of Joe Exotic
Source: INSTAGRAM/RADAR EXCLUSIVE

Joe Exotic is currently serving his 21 year sentene.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Joe Exotic can add Rat King to his resume now.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details about the ailing Tiger King star's conditions in his jail cell – which includes rats and a scabies outbreak.

joe exotic watermarked
Source: RADAR

Joe Exotic was diagnosed with scabies and has over 200 wounds.

In an exclusive interview, Joe revealed details about his terrifying diagnosis and how fellow inmates have been "covered in sores" for months.

The Netflix star said: "[The jail's] solution instead of giving us medication or something to help with the itching and pain, they locked 300 of us in a building with no medicine or nothing until next Tuesday. Now, the 140 that have it are just giving it to the other 150 that don't."

Joe, 61, said he was covered with over 200 wounds.

Besides dealing with scabies, Joe has also been battling an ongoing rat issue in his cell in the federal prison.

He revealed that within 4 days, he had caught 11 rats with glue boards placed under his bed.

Despite having scabies and rats, one perk that Joe has is he's "good with the inmates."

Joe said: "I get along with everybody. Some of the guards hate me because I'm famous. So they resent me, but as far as being safe, I'm safe. I get along with everybody."

Netflix

tiger king joe exotic for president
Source: MEGA

Joe is serving a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot.

In a previous exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe revealed details about his ongoing cancer battles.

In 2021, Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer and revealed that he was informed it was "in remission."

However, he received tragic news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.

As Joe awaits his biopsy, he claimed the cancer diagnosis has been "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as the living conditions in his jail cell.

After being asked if he feels as if "he's dying", Joe said in the interview: "You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."

If the biopsy confirms he has cancer, Joe claimed in the interview that he won't be receiving treatment.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.

In March 2020, Netflix audiences were introduced to Joe on the hit docu-series Tiger King.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

joe exotic endorses donald trump from jail pulls plug white house bid
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic may die behind bars after his unsuccessful appeal.

