Anna Delvey Shut Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Finale: No Invite for the Scammer Socialite — ‘They Just Don’t Want the Drama’
Anna Delvey should not expect to receive a phone call from Dancing With the Stars to return to their stage
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that viewers won't be seeing the fake heiress, also known as Anna Sorokin, back on the dancing competition following a controversial run.
A source shared the 33-year-old was not invited back to the ABC series for its finale as producers are not interested in dealing with all the chaos and baggage the con artist-turned socialite will bring.
The insider revealed: "They just didn’t want the drama that Anna could stir up."
Delvey and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, were booted from the competition on September 24, as the pair were among one of the first eliminated.
However, Delvey did not go quietly into the night, as she had plenty of harsh words for producers.
She told NBC News: "I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention.
"It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that.”
Delvey, who performed on DWTS while wearing an ankle bracelet, also made it clear that she was happy with being eliminated from the show.
She mentioned on Tori Spelling's podcast, misSPELLING: "You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected. And, I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless."
Delvey added: "I felt like, well, they were building me up. It’s like, oh, well, ‘Only if you smile more, only if you do like x y z. It’s going to be so much better for you.’ And it felt like they put so much effort trying to get me on the show, like, make me feel comfortable just to… eliminate me this early.”
Delvey was sentenced to 4 to 12 years behind bars in 2019 after being convicted on several charges related to her fraudulent behavior. She spent years posing who as a wealthy German heiress.
The fraudster has also been open about her criminal behavior, telling News Nation's Chris Cuomo last year: "I regret a lot of decisions I made when I was younger, and I think I should be afforded a chance to move on with my life.
"How many more times shall I apologize? I repaid my restitution in full before I was released from prison. How many people can say that?"
