Anna Delvey Shut Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Finale: No Invite for the Scammer Socialite — ‘They Just Don’t Want the Drama’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Anna Delvey should not expect to receive a phone call from Dancing With the Stars to return to their stage RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that viewers won't be seeing the fake heiress, also known as Anna Sorokin, back on the dancing competition following a controversial run.

Article continues below advertisement

A source shared the 33-year-old was not invited back to the ABC series for its finale as producers are not interested in dealing with all the chaos and baggage the con artist-turned socialite will bring. The insider revealed: "They just didn’t want the drama that Anna could stir up."

Source: ABC/DISNEY Anna Delvey won't be asked back to the Dancing With the Stars finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Delvey and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, were booted from the competition on September 24, as the pair were among one of the first eliminated. However, Delvey did not go quietly into the night, as she had plenty of harsh words for producers.

Article continues below advertisement

She told NBC News: "I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention. "It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC/DISNEY Delvey and her dance partner Ezra Sosa were one of the first pairs booted from this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Delvey, who performed on DWTS while wearing an ankle bracelet, also made it clear that she was happy with being eliminated from the show. She mentioned on Tori Spelling's podcast, misSPELLING: "You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected. And, I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Delvey added: "I felt like, well, they were building me up. It’s like, oh, well, ‘Only if you smile more, only if you do like x y z. It’s going to be so much better for you.’ And it felt like they put so much effort trying to get me on the show, like, make me feel comfortable just to… eliminate me this early.” Delvey was sentenced to 4 to 12 years behind bars in 2019 after being convicted on several charges related to her fraudulent behavior. She spent years posing who as a wealthy German heiress.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC/DISNEY Delvey performed with an ankle bracelet on as she was still on house arrest as part of her release from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

The fraudster has also been open about her criminal behavior, telling News Nation's Chris Cuomo last year: "I regret a lot of decisions I made when I was younger, and I think I should be afforded a chance to move on with my life. "How many more times shall I apologize? I repaid my restitution in full before I was released from prison. How many people can say that?"

Article continues below advertisement

Delvey was released from prison in 2021 and then taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. She was released in 2022 and put under house arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 33-year-old was sent to prison after being convicted on several fraud charges.