Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Gets Defensive When Asked About Remorse, Says She Wants to 'Move On' With Her Life

Jun. 18 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Fraudster Anna Sorokin engaged in a tense interview with News Nation host Chris Cuomo, where she expressed her frustration when asked about feeling remorse for her crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sorokin, who spent several years posing as a wealthy German heiress named "Anna Delvey" in New York City, was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison in 2019 after being convicted on several charges related to her fraudulent behavior.

Cuomo referenced her lack of remorse during the trial, which her defense team had tried to address with a plea deal to get her sentence down to one to three years. The judge ultimately rejected the deal, leading to Sorokin serving four years.

The 32-year-old claimed that the judge didn't deny her plea deal telling the News Nation host, "That did not happen ... Where do you have that information from?"

Sorokin repeated herself, asking, "Who reported that the judge declined the deal?"

Cuomo said, "The court records," before attempting to move on from the awkward exchange. The News Nation host followed up the back and forth by telling Sorokin, "You know you did do some of it, you were convicted by a jury."

She claimed that her criminal appeal was "pending" despite no record of one being filed.

"I'm not responsible for how fast the system is moving. I'm sorry."

Cuomo asked the convicted fraudster if remorse plays a role in allowing her to move forward.

After taking a moment to think it over, she said, "It does, I mean, and I said I regret a lot of decisions I made when I was younger, and I think I should be afforded a chance to move on with my life. How many more times shall I apologize? I repaid my restitution in full before I was released from prison. How many people can say that?"

Sorokin launched her own podcast The Anna Delvey Show while she was still wearing an ankle bracelet pending her immigration appeal.

