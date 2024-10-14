Elizabeth Taylor Was Injecting Pain Meds Before Death: Icon's Son Reveals His Pain Over Her Final Days — and How Family Staged Desperate Drink and Drugs Intervention

Elizabeth Taylor's family did their best to help her curb her addiction to drugs and alcohol.

In the final episode of Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, which aired Friday, October 11, on the BBC, the Hollywood icon's son Christopher Wilding revealed that her loved ones staged an intervention to help her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following the demise of her marriage to Senator John Warner in 1982, Taylor, who passed away in 2011, began to struggle.