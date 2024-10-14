Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation

Moore further opened up about the advice she's given her adult daughters – Talullah, 30, Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33 – whom she shares with Willis.

She said: "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

The mother-of-three added she visited Willis "two days" prior with her one-year-old granddaughter Louetta, as she's dedicated to "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it".