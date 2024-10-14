Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
Demi Moore issued a health update on ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Die Hard actor's family had to come to terms with his illness, which required a "real deep acceptance" of the disease's devastating impact on Willis' health and memory.
Moore, 61, opened up about 69-year-old Willis' condition as his family continues to navigate his physical and mental decline.
The Ghost actress spoke about her ex-husband while accepting the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 13.
She said: “The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is.
"But for where he's at, he is stable."
Moore further opened up about the advice she's given her adult daughters – Talullah, 30, Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33 – whom she shares with Willis.
She said: "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.
"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."
The mother-of-three added she visited Willis "two days" prior with her one-year-old granddaughter Louetta, as she's dedicated to "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it".
Tallulah previously opened up about spending as much time as possible with her father in his remaining days.
She told E! News on August 29: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that. And that overarches anything for me – being able to have that connection.
"I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us."
Since Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder, in March 2022 – and received his dementia diagnosis less than a year later – his daughters, ex-wife and current wife Emma Heming have rallied around him.
An insider told us Moore has "vowed" to never abandon Willis amid his battle with dementia.
The source said: "Demi has vowed to stay by his side. Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease."
Moore was additionally said to be heavily involved in Willis' care in an effort to support Heming, who has been married to Willis since 2009.
Our source added: "Demi knows that time is slipping away."
While Willis "can’t speak much at all" the family "senses what he’s saying, what he needs by a look".
Meanwhile, Moore continued to visit her ex-husband "at least once a week" as "she will never abandon him or let him down".
