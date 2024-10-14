Jennifer Lopez Dives into Extreme Makeover in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Eye Surgery is Just the Start of Her Reinvention'

A source told RadarOnline.com: “J Lo is doing what millions of other divorcees do – getting a glow-up after their splits.

"But she has millions at her disposal, and is determined to look better than ever – so Ben will see what he is missing.”

The "glow-up" is already in full-swing as the 55-year-old recently underwent LASIK eye surgery at Dello Russo Laser Vision.