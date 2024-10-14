Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Dives into Extreme Makeover in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Eye Surgery is Just the Start of Her Reinvention'

Jennifer Lopez

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is shaking things up with her appearance following a drastic life change.

RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on how the actress, also known as J Lo, has updated her looks after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “J Lo is doing what millions of other divorcees do – getting a glow-up after their splits.

"But she has millions at her disposal, and is determined to look better than ever – so Ben will see what he is missing.”

The "glow-up" is already in full-swing as the 55-year-old recently underwent LASIK eye surgery at Dello Russo Laser Vision.

Jennifer Lopez is aiming to drastically update her look following her divorce.

An insider shared: "Jen wanted to ditch the glasses and contacts, aiming for a fresh start and a new outlook on life.

"She decided it was time to do something just for herself, and what better way to kick off this new phase than by literally seeing the world more clearly?”

A friend close to the star revealed: “She's loving her new 20/20 vision! Maybe those new eyes will help her spot a man who can finally make her happy.”

According to the source Lopez had eye surgery on her mind for a while, but she put it aside while she focused on her busy schedule and relationship with Affleck.

However, now that Affleck is no more it seems the famous actress is putting herself first again.

Lopez confirmed the surgery earlier this year, stating: "Eyesight is not something to be taken lightly, and there’s no other doctor I'd trust more than Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo!”

Lopez has already undergone LASIK eye surgery.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning star, 52, on August 20 in Los Angeles. The hitmaker listed the couple's official separation date as April 26, 2024.

Earlier this month, the singer confessed the end of her marriage was "sad" and "scary" and touched on how she examined her relationship after the split.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

She mentioned in Interview Magazine: "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.

"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else."

She said: "You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete.You have to be good on your own.

"I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Lopez added: "I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself... Being in a relationship doesn't define me."

RadarOnline.com previously exclusively revealed that Affleck was "trying to make this breakup as clean as possible."

