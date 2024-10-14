Crime Against Fashion! Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial Set to Kick Off On Same Day As Anna Wintour's Met Gala 2025 — Which Has 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial will take place on the same day as the annual A-list showpiece the 2025 Met Gala.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Vogue magazine's event, to be held on May 5, has a 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme next year – ironically an image the disgraced rapper, 54, projected throughout his career.
According to Vogue, the Costume Institute's show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will "take the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."
This year's co-chairs for the event include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, plus music artists A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, and NBA star LeBron James will be an honorary chair.
Diddy has been behind bars awaiting trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since September 17.
The rapper was reportedly uninvited to this year's event amid his federal investigation, but he has been a regular attendee in the past.
His last appearance in 2023 was particularly notable as he wore a Sean John outfit described as a "fashion-forward black motorcycle tuxedo," which featured 600 Swarovski crystals and black pearls.
And in 2018, Diddy memorably arrived at the New York bash with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which came two years after the rapper violently attacked her inside a Los Angeles hotel.
The shocking footage came to light in May, sparking a public apology from the rapper.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is the latest power player to be pulled into the Diddy drama as pressure intensifies for the Vogue boss to condemn her embattled friend.
An insider, after Wintour was pictured looking emotionless during Paris Fashion Week, told us: "Diddy is the talk of Paris Fashion Week. It's all anyone is talking about.
"But Anna is having nothing of it: she doesn't want to talk about her connections to him, and is rebuffing anyone who asks her about it.
Our source continued: "Privately, Anna is furious that she has been dragged into yet another scandal.
"She was caught flat-footed after Harvey Weinstein was nailed in 2017 – and was criticized for taking so long to condemn him. Seven years later, she finds herself unwittingly catapulted into another sex scandal."
Wintour, 74, has been pictured with Diddy multiple times since first meeting the now-disgraced music mogul at Fashion's Night Out at Macy's Herald Square in New York City in September 2010.
Wintour has also featured Diddy in her magazine several times, beginning with the October 1999 feature Puffy Takes Paris.
