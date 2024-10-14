Andrew Garfield's Split From Professional Witch Lover Revealed — After We Told How His Sex Confession 'Drove Her Mad'
Andrew Garfield officially called it quits with his professional witch girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor broke up with Tomas after we revealed she was uncomfortable with him candidly discussing filming an "intense" sex scene with his We Live in Time co-star Florence Pugh.
A source told us Tomas, 42, was "devastated" to hear Garfield, 41, share how he was infatuated with Pugh during the scene he didn't hear the director call "cut".
Tomas confirmed the split in a since-deleted comment on her Instagram post promoting her latest meditation guide.
She responded to one user: "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."
Another user prompted a more tense reply from Tomas when they asked: "Will you ever stop talking about Andrew? Cause he has never and will never talk about you so why can’t you stop?"
The professional witch fired back: "Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or centre a man in my life, work, business and social media are women like you."
As RadarOnline.com reported, our source told us the Spider Man star ruffled his ex-girlfriend's feathers during an interview with 92NY, in which he discussed filming a sex scene with Pugh for their new flick.
He said: "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on."
At one point, Garfield said he and Pugh were "both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'".
When they looked up, director Stuart Bentley and the boom operator had awkwardly turned away from the co-stars.
Our source said: "Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this.
"To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have sex even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship.
"What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this?"
Garfield, who previously dated former co-star Emma Stone, as well as model Alyssa Miller in late 2021 and early 2022, previously spoke about keeping his personal life out of the public eye.
In 2021 he told Bustle: "I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself.
"For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise, I fight for my right to a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."
