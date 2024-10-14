Andrew Garfield's Split From Professional Witch Lover Revealed — After We Told How His Sex Confession 'Drove Her Mad'

As RadarOnline.com reported, our source told us the Spider Man star ruffled his ex-girlfriend's feathers during an interview with 92NY, in which he discussed filming a sex scene with Pugh for their new flick.

He said: "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on."

At one point, Garfield said he and Pugh were "both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'".

When they looked up, director Stuart Bentley and the boom operator had awkwardly turned away from the co-stars.