Andrew Garfield 'Sends Professional Witch Girlfriend Kate Tomas Round Bend' With Florence Pugh Sex Admission

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend wasn't happy after he spoke about his sex scene with Florence Pugh.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Andrew Garfield and his We Live in Time co-star Florence Pugh were very candid about a sex scene they filmed together.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Garfield's girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, was uncomfortable after the former Spider-Man actor described shooting a "very intimate, passionate scene" with Pugh on a closed set, which was so "intense" it made cinematographer Stuart Bentley turn away.

The Golden Globe winner sat down for an interview with 92NY and revealed the scene was choreographed to be "passionate" and said: "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on.'"

Garfield revealed how, at a certain point, he and his co-star were "both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'".

When he looked up at the camera, he saw Bentley and the boom operator turned into the wall away from the actors as the scene was being filmed.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this.

"To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have sex even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship.

"What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this?"

Tomas is a well-known witchcraft TikToker who was seen holding hands with Garfield in the streets of Los Angeles in March on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

She is a "professional witch" to the stars, with clients and endorsements from several high-profile actors, activists and millionaire CEOs.

Emmy-winning actress Megan Mulally is on record calling Tomas: "The most powerful, insightful, intuitive, spot-on person to ever grace a deck of tarot cards."

Garfield, who previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone in the 2010s, typically keeps his private life out of the public eye.

He also dated model Alyssa Miller for several months in late 2021 and early 2022.

The Tick Tick Boom actor told Bustle in 2021: "I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself.

"For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise, I fight for my right to a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

