Andrew Garfield 'Sends Professional Witch Girlfriend Kate Tomas Round Bend' With Florence Pugh Sex Admission

The Golden Globe winner sat down for an interview with 92NY and revealed the scene was choreographed to be "passionate" and said: "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on.'"

Garfield revealed how, at a certain point, he and his co-star were "both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'".

When he looked up at the camera, he saw Bentley and the boom operator turned into the wall away from the actors as the scene was being filmed.