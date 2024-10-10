'New James Bond' Aaron Taylor-Johnson Officially Ranked as World's Most Handsome Man After We Revealed He's 'Secretly Been Handed 007 Role'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, who was recently named the new James Bond in the long-running franchise, also holds the rank of the World's Most Handsome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The findings were made by Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon based in London, who used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty to determine the 10 most handsome men worldwide.
Taylor-Johnson ranked high on the list, scoring 93.04%.
Other celebrity heartthrobs weren't too far off, with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount coming in second with 92.41%, Normal People's Paul Mescal in third at 92.38%, Twilight's Robert Pattinson in fourth with 92.15%, and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden in fifth with 90.33%.
George Clooney, Nicholas Hoult, Charles Melton, Idris Elba, and Shah Rukh Khan also made the top 10.
The ratio is a mathematical equation used by the Greeks to measure beauty.
A high ranking means the person's face or body scored closest to 1.618 (Phi) on the scale.
Dr. De Silva said about the outcome: "Aaron was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."
The expert also mentioned Taylor-Johnson's new role as 007: "His 93.04% score would easily make him the most handsome James Bond in the history."
Dr. De Silva called out former James Bond stars, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig, and George Lazenby, noting that they scored much lower on the ratio.
The shape of the Avengers: Age of Ultron star's face is what raised his score, according to Dr. De Silva, though almost all of his features were nearly off the charts.
RadarOnline.com first broke the news last month that Taylor-Johnson has been preparing to become the next James Bond.
A source revealed that the movie star is getting in shape for the role — hence the shirtless vacay photos he recently posted to social media.
They also said he's been "ready to go" and take over for the most recent 007, Craig.
It was previously reported that Taylor-Johnson was formerly offered the gig, beating Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill, who were also in the running.
Although insiders denied that the English actor has been officially cast, Taylor-Johnson teased that it's a "great compliment" that his name is being thrown in the ring.
Earlier this week, the star had fans swooning after he shared a sweet photo of him with his stepdaughter Jessie in honor of her 18th birthday.
Taylor-Johnson is also a stepdad to a daughter, Angelica, 26, and a father to daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12, whom he shares with his wife, Sam.
In April, Sam defended the couple's relationship after facing criticism over their 24-year age gap.
While speaking to The Guardian, Sam said the gap "doesn't make any difference" and that it "doesn't register" with their children that it even exists.
The duo tied the knot in June 2012 in Somerset, England.