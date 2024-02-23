Florence Pugh's Exes and Rumored Flings: What to Know About Her Dating History in 6 Clicks
Did Florence Pugh Date Zach Braff?
Florence Pugh's first known relationship after debuting almost a year ago was with Zach Braff. The pair started their three-year romance between August 2018 and January 2019 after Braff tweeted about the Black Widow actress for her performance in Lady Macbeth.
By 2019, fans started speculating about their romance — though some disapproved of it due to their age difference.
While they kept their relationship relatively private, Pugh once defended their relationship due to the "horrible" comments about them.
"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place," she wrote on Instagram.
She added, "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don't want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you."
They continued seeing each other until they called it quits after three years.
Why Did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Break Up?
RadarOnline.com learned in 2022 that Pugh and Braff secretly broke up earlier that year amid shocking rumors.
In her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Pugh officially broke her silence and commented on their split.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."
Did Florence Pugh Date Will Poulter?
Amid her romance with Braff, Pugh was linked to her Midsommar costar Will Poulter as photos of them seemingly enjoying a sweet getaway in Ibiza emerged.
She ended the buzz by posting an update on Instagram Story, saying things were getting "a little silly" already.
"We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/ framed out so that it looks otherwise," she explained. "You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie's arms at the sides."
- From Friends to Lovers? Florence Pugh Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Normal People' Star Paul Mescal in London
- Movie Meltdown: Andrew Garfield Accused Of Lashing Out At 'Distracting' Onlookers While Filming In London
- HOT PHOTOS! Jennifer Hudson Surprises guests at Warner Bros Studios;'Jake from State Farm'& A'ja Wilson at NBA All Star Game!
What Was Florence Pugh's Relationship With Charlie Gooch?
During Valentine's Day 2023, Pugh was spotted getting cozy with Charlie Gooch months after they were photographed together for the first time in December 2022.
However, a source told The Sun they called it quits in October 2023.
"Florence's schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer," said the insider. "She isn't wallowing though and is doing just fine on her own. There are no hard feelings between them though. She has told friends she's single but they wouldn't be surprised if Florence changed her mind after some time apart."
Florence Pugh Sparked Dating Rumors With Paul Mescal
Pugh dominated the headlines again after a source close to her claimed to The Sun her friendship with Paul Mescal blossomed into something romantic after the British Academy Film Arts Awards ceremony.
"Florence and Paul move in the same circles and have been mates for some time," a source said. "If their friendship moved into something more romantic no one would be surprised."
The pair also had dinner in New York City before the talks surfaced.
Who Is Paul Mescal?
Pugh's rumored boyfriend finished a Bachelor of Arts degree before scoring two theater productions. He soon starred in his film debut, The Lost Daughter, prior to his appearances in Aftersun and God's Creatures.
Mescal is set to play Lucius' role in the upcoming Gladiator 2.