Florence Pugh's Exes and Rumored Flings: What to Know About Her Dating History in 6 Clicks

Florence Pugh has only been linked to a few men since she started her career.

Florence Pugh's first known relationship after debuting almost a year ago was with Zach Braff. The pair started their three-year romance between August 2018 and January 2019 after Braff tweeted about the Black Widow actress for her performance in Lady Macbeth.

By 2019, fans started speculating about their romance — though some disapproved of it due to their age difference.

While they kept their relationship relatively private, Pugh once defended their relationship due to the "horrible" comments about them.

"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don't want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you."

They continued seeing each other until they called it quits after three years.