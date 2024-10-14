BREAKING: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Another Wave of Horrific Lawsuits — Rapper Accused of Drugging, Raping, Sodomizing and Threatening to Murder Multiple New Victims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a fresh flood of horrific abuse claims as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his "hellhole" jail cell.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed music mogul, 54, has been hit with new set of lawsuits accusing him of "rape, sodomy, drugging and making death threats" against a new wave of alleged victims.
Court documents, which were filed in the Southern District of New York, featured multiple alleged victims represented by Tony Buzbee — who is representing over 100 people in civil lawsuits against the rapper.
One unidentified female detailed an incident in 2004, claiming Combs raped her and a friend after she was invited to a photoshoot and swooned into his Manhattan hotel room.
The then 19-year-old claimed she and her friend were brought into a separate room at the "more exclusive party," where Combs allegedly locked the door and assaulted them.
She said the rapper allegedly "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not comply with his demanding orders.
Another filing featured an unidentified male who accused Combs of sexual assault in a Macy’s stockroom in 2008.
He claimed Combs and two bodyguards threatened to "kill" him as the record executive allegedly orally raped him.
Another unnamed man claimed Combs drugged and sodomized him in 2006 while the two were in a van outside of the annual Hampton's White Party.
Although the alleged victim claimed he repeatedly begged for the musician to stop, Combs allegedly told him he would "be alright."
Another unidentified woman alleged the Bad Boy Entertainment founder raped her at a 1995 party promoting Biggie Smalls’ One More Chance music video.
She claimed Combs "violently struck her, slamming her head against a wall” before striking again and raping her.
