Al Pacino's 'Godfather' Secrets Exposed: Petrified Hollywood Icon Met Real-Life Mobster and Wielded Gun Before Playing Michael Corleone — Then Desperately Wanted Out of Film

Luckily for Pacino, his fellow cast member Alfredo Lettieri, who played Virgil Sollozzo, had a friend who was involved in the lifestyle they were portraying in the Francis Ford Coppola film.

"Little Al brought me to a traditional, beautiful, well-kept home. He took me inside and introduced me to the head of the household, a guy who looked like a normal businessman," he recalled. "I shook his hand and said hello, and he was very welcoming."

The City Hall actor was surprised by how ordinary the mobster's life appeared to be and how down to earth the alleged criminal was. "He had a loving family. He had a wife who served us drinks and light snacks on fine porcelain," Pacino noted. "He had two young sons around my age. I was just some crazy actor who had come into his house, trying to absorb as much as I could."