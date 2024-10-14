Cancer-Hit King Charles, 75, 'Left Reeling’ By Brutal Snubs On Australia Visit — WIth VIPs Launching 'Mutiny' Against Frail Monarch and Entire Royal Family

The King and Queen will start their trip in Sydney on October 18 – Charles' first Down Under since revealing his cancer battle – before heading to capital Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians.

But while all State Premiers have been invited, not one has accepted to welcome Charles and Camilla at the reception, it's been reported.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "To say this is a slap in the face for Charles and Camilla is the understatement of the century.