Cancer-Hit King Charles, 75, 'Left Reeling’ By Brutal Snubs On Australia Visit — WIth VIPs Launching 'Mutiny' Against Frail Monarch and Entire Royal Family

Source: MEGA

Prince Charles has been left reeling by snubs which have been described as a 'slap in the face'.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

King Charles has been left reeling after being snubbed by politicians ahead of a trip to Australia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 75, was left frustrated by the lack of interest in his nine-day tour alongside wife Camilla, 77.

king charles august
Source: MEGA

King Charles is due to start his nine-day tour Down Under this week.

The King and Queen will start their trip in Sydney on October 18 – Charles' first Down Under since revealing his cancer battle – before heading to capital Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians.

But while all State Premiers have been invited, not one has accepted to welcome Charles and Camilla at the reception, it's been reported.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "To say this is a slap in the face for Charles and Camilla is the understatement of the century.

king charles september mega
Source: MEGA

King Charles' visit to Australia is his first since revealing cancer diagnosis.

"He has literally crawled out of Jussie's to make this trip and no-one wants to meet him.

"The lack of acceptance of invitations has left him reeling and it's doing his health absolutely no good.

"This trip has turned into a humiliating disaster for him and the royal family."

Bev McArthur, spokesperson for the pro royal Australian Monarchists League also described the lack of attendees a "slap in the face" to the Royal Family.

king charles september mega
Source: MEGA

King Charles is set to meet a host of a talented Australians in art, culture and sport.

She told the Herald Sun: "All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship.

"This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities.

"Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics."

Charles is set to address the event where political and community leaders, as well as talented Australians in art, culture and sport, will attend.

king charles new health scare cancer persuaded two doctors royal tour
Source: MEGA

Charles revealed his cancer battle in February.

But suspected excuses have poured in from state leaders.

Victoria state Premier Jacinta Allan on Sunday added her name to those that have turned Charles down.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles claims he has work to do on his election campaign.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Western Australia’s Premier, Roger Cook, reportedly said he had "other commitments".

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has also excused himself due to a regional cabinet meeting, as did New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.

During a previous visit to Australia in 1994, Charles was famously targeted by protester David Kang at an Australia Day speech in Sydney.

Kang, then 23, fired two blank shots from a starting pistol - but for a moment onlookers thought he had tried to kill Charles.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia, sparking concern within the royal family who fear the monarch is taking an unnecessary risk as his health continues to decline.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.

"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.

"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.

"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise.”

