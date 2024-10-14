Your tip
'Healthy' Kamala Harris Released Medical Records 'To Spotlight Trump Dementia Fears' — As Rumors Rage He Has SYPHILIS

Kamala Harris in a photo beside a photo of Donald Trump

Kamala Harris made a big move in the presidential election against Donald Trump by releasing her medical records.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris has released her medical records in an effort to put presidential running mate Donald Trump's rumored dementia and syphilis diagnoses on blast.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the United States Vice President shared her health records with the public over the weekend detailing her near-flawless condition to shine a light on Trump's health concerns.

Harris, 59, attempted to win over voters by showcasing her records – which Trump, 78, has yet to do, despite previous promises to release his own records.

She slammed Trump to reporters in North Carolina while speaking of her decision.

Kamala Harris released her medical records to draw attention to Trump's rumored dementia and syphilis diagnoses.

She announced: "So, today, I release my medical records as has, I believe, every candidate for president of the United States, except Donald Trump in this election cycle. And it's just a further example of his lack of transparency that on top of his unwillingness to debate again, his unwillingness to do an interview with 60 Minutes, which again, is part of the norm of what anyone running for president of the United States does."

Dr. Joshua Simmons, the Democratic nominee's physician, said in a letter on Saturday that his patient "remains in excellent health".

The doctor added: "She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

He also noted that Harris does suffer from seasonal allergies, but her symptoms have never been "severe".

Additionally, Simmons revealed Harris' most recent physical exam, conducted this past April, didn't show any major health concerns and that she does have a family history of colon cancer.

Harris also said Trump, 78, "does not have the ability to do his job", seemingly pressing into rumors about his declining mental health and, most recently, that he's hiding an alleged syphilis diagnosis.

Harris ripped into Trump, saying he was unfit to be president when referring to his mental and physical health.

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Harris knows exactly what she is doing by making this an issue at this stage in the campaign.

"It means all the rumors about his medical secrets will be put back in the spotlight, and it comes as experts have been speculating Trump is showing signs of dementia."

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has yet to release his medical records, raising the eyebrows of those who think he's purposely keeping them close to the chest.

The insider added: "It’s a very clever tactic as it talks to whether he is fit to run the country."

It comes as voters worry about the state of Trump's physical and mental health after he's seemingly shown signs of dementia and is rumored to be suffering from other issues.

Mental health experts and a computer analysis first raised eyebrows over Trump's possible dementia diagnosis after noticing that he appeared to exhibit patterns of the disease.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Trump's rambling and increasingly drawn-out rally speeches might hint at a significant cognitive decline, though no formal diagnosis has been released.

Source claim that Harris knows what she's doing in releasing her medical records and hopes it will shine a light on Trump's alleged health issues.

Some are also claiming that the presidential candidate has been harboring an alleged sexually transmitted infection – hence his refusal to release his medical records.

James Carville, a Democrat strategist, claimed in May that Trump was carrying syphilis, which is contracted through skin-to-skin contact during sex.

Carville alleged he was privy to the information after his longtime bodyguard supposedly stole Trump's medical records from his doctor's office in January 2017.

He insisted about his findings: "Those records will contain the fact that he had syphilis."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Trump's camp for a comment but did not hear back.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

