Is Donald Trump Hiding a SYPHILIS Secret? Ex-Prez Still 'Refusing' to Release Medical Records — Despite Top Democrat Strategist Claiming He Is Stricken With Sex Disease
Donald Trump is holding back releasing his medical records in fear of exposing a sexually transmitted infection, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 2024 GOP nominee has still yet to disclose his current health condition, unlike when he first ran for president in 2015 and was fully open about his well-being.
His refusal to offer up medical documentation will only ramp up speculation he's hiding something, which according to famed Democrat strategist James Carville – the campaign manager who catapulted Bill Clinton into the White House – is an embarrassing syphilis diagnosis.
Speaking in May, Carville claimed Trump was carrying the infection – caused by skin-to-skin contact during sex – which he says can be proved in medical records his longterm bodyguard allegedly stole from his doctor's office in January 2017.
The "raid" on Dr. Harold Bornstein's Manhattan practice came two days after the medical expert told a newspaper he had prescribed a hair growth medicine for the former president for a year.
Carville said: "Those records will contain the fact that he had syphilis.
"Would anyone ever follow up and ask, 'Where are the health records Donny Boy?' We are not going to do that."
There is also no evidence Trump has syphilis. RadarOnline.com has sought comment from the Trump campaign in response to Carville's comments.
Trump sparked similar speculation from Carville after a photo showed his hands covered in red marks in January.
Carville cited a number of medical doctors who he said had confirmed to him the marks were a sign of "secondary syphilis".
He said: "They don't look like cuts to me.
"They look like sores, and I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores, and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis.
"All right, I think there's a good chance this man has 'the clap', and I'm not being particularly secretive about it."
Trump later blamed the marks on "A.I".
The demand to know Trump's health status has been given extra significance given, if elected, he will become the oldest person ever to serve as U.S. president (82 years, seven months and six days when his term would end in January 2029).
This means Trump could enter the Oval Office with an array of potentially worrisome issues, medical experts say: including cardiac risk factors, possible aftereffects from the July assassination attempt and the cognitive decline that naturally comes with age.
Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in July – meaning Trump is now facing an opponent 19 years younger than him rather than two years older.
Trump also said in August he would "very gladly" release his medical records to the public, saying he had recently had a medical exam.
