John Mulaney's Wife Olivia Munn Lays Bare Motherhood Battle After Having Second Baby Following Brutal Cancer Fight: 'It's Not for the Faint of Heart'

Olivia Munn is brutally honest about the realities of being a mother to two young children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After the 44-year-old welcomed her second baby with her husband, John Mulaney, via surrogate and endured a brutal battle with cancer, Munn took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers a glimpse inside her life as a parent.

"Having a toddler and a newborn at the same time is not for the faint of heart," she wrote in the Saturday, October 12, social media update about taking care of her 3-week-old daughter, Méi, and son, Malcolm, 2.