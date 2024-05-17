The Lost Tapes: Actress Elizabeth Taylor Admitted She 'Never Loved' Husband Eddie Fisher and Marriage Was 'One Big Awful Mistake'
Late movie star Elizabeth Taylor once admitted that she “never loved” her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher, and that the pair’s short marriage was “one big awful frigging mistake,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come more than ten years after Taylor passed away in March 2011 at the age of 79, a new documentary about the classical Hollywood starlet premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night.
The HBO documentary, titled Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, was created using upwards of 70 hours of never-before-heard audio recordings between Taylor and her late journalist friend, Richard Meryman.
But perhaps most surprising was an audio recording of Taylor talking candidly about her marriage to singer and actor Eddie Fisher from 1959 to 1964.
Taylor and Fisher were first linked shortly after Taylor’s third husband, producer Mike Todd, died in a devastating plane crash in 1958.
According to the Hollywood sweetheart, she “never loved” Fisher. She also acknowledged that her five-year marriage to Fisher was “one big awful frigging mistake.”
“Eddie was a great friend of Mike's,” Taylor explained in one newly unearthed audio recording included in the new documentary, according to Daily Mail. “That was the only thing we had in common.”
“I never loved Eddie. I felt sorry for him. And I liked talking to him about Mike,” she continued. “I don't remember much about the marriage apart from that it was one big awful frigging mistake — and I knew that before I got married.”
“But I didn't know how to get out of it,” the National Velvet beauty lamented.
Even more surprising were Taylor’s claims about the alleged abuse she endured from Fisher –especially after she first met her future fifth husband, actor Richard Burton, on the set of Cleopatra in 1960.
“Eddie at nighttime would sit up – and he had a gun,” Taylor recounted in one lost tape. “Every time I nearly nodded off, he would stroke my arm and say: I'm not going to kill you, I wouldn't shoot you, you are much too pretty.”
“All night long,” she continued. “Eventually, I ran from the house – I was so scared.”
Taylor and Fisher ultimately divorced on March 5, 1964. The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress went on to marry Burton just ten days later on March 15 of the same year.
While Taylor and Burton would divorce ten years later in June 1974, they remarried in October 1975. The couple divorced for a second and final time less than one year later.
"I've always admitted that I'm ruled by my passions, and I can't pretend I didn't know what I was doing when I became involved with Richard,” the Giant actress once wrote of her relationship with Burton.
"Even though there were rough times, I wouldn't give up one minute of my time with Richard Burton," she said. "In my heart, I will always believe we would have been married a third and final time.”