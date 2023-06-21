Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Claims Late Mother is BACK FROM THE DEAD
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, claimed this week that her late mother recently made a miraculous return from the dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Grease star and singer tragically passed away in August 2022, aged 73, after a prolonged battle against cancer.
However, the late singer’s daughter revealed this week that she noticed her mother's presence in two photographs. Upon closer inspection, the images showed a mysterious floating orb in the background.
Chloe took close-up pictures of the orbs and shared them with her fans in an emotional social media post where she also mentioned that “your loved ones never leave you.”
“Before my mum crossed, she said: ‘I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb.’ And her favorite color was aqua,” Chloe explained in the Instagram video.
“Now about a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo,” she continued alongside the two photos of the mysterious aqua-colored orbs. “I didn't take it.”
Meanwhile, the mysterious photos raised questions among Chloe’s Instagram followers – with some suggesting that the lights could be a lens flare that occurs when light is scattered in a camera lens
Chloe, who delivered a heartfelt eulogy at her mother's state funeral in Melbourne earlier this year, previously admitted she felt her mother's presence during the emotional ceremony.
- John Travolta Skips 'Grease' TV Show Premiere, 'Protective' Of Film's Legacy After Costar Olivia-Newton John's Death
- 'Her Spirit Was Everywhere': Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Celebrates First Christmas Without Singer Months After Her Tragic Death
- Olivia Newton-John's Publicist LIVID Over Emmys 'In Memoriam' Snub, Insists 'Grease' Star Deserved To Be In Tribute
The aspiring singer described her mother as the “perfect example of a life truly lived” despite the fact that Newton-John’s life was tragically cut short by cancer.
“It was the perfect night and I really felt mum's spirit there,” Chloe said during a recent interview. “I think the love carried us through.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It was difficult to get up there. I got up there because I listened to my mum within me and she said: 'You're so strong, my darling, you can do it,’” she continued. “It's a privilege to stand up and shout from the mountaintop how proud you are of your mum.”
“It was the love that lifted me up there and mum came into my body and carried me through.”