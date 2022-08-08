Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Honors Iconic Mother With Heartwarming Tribute After Death
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, paid tribute to her iconic mother by sharing a series of photos from over the years following the actress' death, Radar has learned.
On Monday, the musician, 36, took to Instagram with some of her favorite memories, posting snapshots from her childhood up until recently.
Lattanzi's first images showed her as a little girl, kissing and cuddling with her mom. Others showed the duo smiling behind the scenes while filming a segment together.
Earlier this week, she gushed over her mother, calling Newton-John her "best friend."
Like her mother, Lattanzi shares a passion for the entertainment business. She released a full-length album, No Pain, in 2016. She also acted in the film Dead 7 and Sharknado 5 in addition to appearing on Australia's Dancing With the Stars in 2020.
Newton-John was the proud mom of one. The singer-songwriter welcomed her only child during her first marriage to actor-model Matt Lattanzi in January 1986, going on to marry husband #2, John Easterling, whom she was still with at the time of her death.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," Easterling announced today. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Easterling praised his longtime love for being a "symbol of triumphs and hope" to all those battling illness following her 30-year fight against cancer.
The Xanadu star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.
"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer," Easterling continued his statement. "In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."
A few years before her passing, Newton-John treated fans to the reunion of a lifetime in 2018.
She and former Grease co-star John Travolta, who played her love interest Danny Zuko, gathered for the 40th anniversary of the film.
RadarOnline.com can confirm he is one of many celebs to have since paid tribute.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram amid news of her death.
"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he added. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"
He completed his sentimental tribute with the signature, "Your Danny, Your John!"