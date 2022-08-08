Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Honors Iconic Mother With Heartwarming Tribute After Death

Lattanzi's first images showed her as a little girl, kissing and cuddling with her mom. Others showed the duo smiling behind the scenes while filming a segment together.

Earlier this week, she gushed over her mother, calling Newton-John her "best friend."

Like her mother, Lattanzi shares a passion for the entertainment business. She released a full-length album, No Pain, in 2016. She also acted in the film Dead 7 and Sharknado 5 in addition to appearing on Australia's Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

Newton-John was the proud mom of one. The singer-songwriter welcomed her only child during her first marriage to actor-model Matt Lattanzi in January 1986, going on to marry husband #2, John Easterling, whom she was still with at the time of her death.