Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Riddled With Grief and Health Issues, Mother's Passing Hit 'Like a Ton of Bricks'

Due to the weight of her grief, a doctor who has not personally treated Lattanzi speculated that she dropped up to "20 pounds" after reviewing older to more recent photos. Another insider added that she is "determined to get better, but it's a struggle."

The Grease icon died from breast cancer in August 2022, spending her final moments peacefully at her ranch in Southern California and leaving behind a Hollywood legacy.

In a recent video shared via her Instagram, Lattanzi told her 143k followers that has been feeling like a shell of her former self due to "neglecting" her health over the past several months in the wake of Newton-John's death.