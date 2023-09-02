Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Riddled With Grief and Health Issues, Mother's Passing Hit 'Like a Ton of Bricks'
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has struggled to come to terms with the death of her beloved mom, insiders close to the singer shared.
A source close to the family said "Olivia's passing hit Chloe like a ton of bricks" and the loss was at times too much to bear, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Due to the weight of her grief, a doctor who has not personally treated Lattanzi speculated that she dropped up to "20 pounds" after reviewing older to more recent photos. Another insider added that she is "determined to get better, but it's a struggle."
The Grease icon died from breast cancer in August 2022, spending her final moments peacefully at her ranch in Southern California and leaving behind a Hollywood legacy.
In a recent video shared via her Instagram, Lattanzi told her 143k followers that has been feeling like a shell of her former self due to "neglecting" her health over the past several months in the wake of Newton-John's death.
"Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK," she confessed. "If I have forgotten to return your calls — I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed."
The only child of Newton-John and ex Matt Lattanzi said that while she maintained commitments, she was having a tough time making sure she prioritized self-care.
Lattanzi explained that was especially important to her late mother.
"If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else," she went on, sharing her plan to "disappear" for three weeks after hosting her mother's annual Walk for Wellness on October 8 in Melbourne, Australia, in order to take care of her "mind, body and spirit."
"I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I'm so sorry. I haven't been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself," Lattanzi concluded. "So, in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I'm going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else."
Lattanzi told fans to take it easy and slow if they were feeling overwhelmed, adding that "we never know what someone's inner world really looks like. Please take care of you."