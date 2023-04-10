John Travolta Skips 'Grease' TV Show Premiere, 'Protective' Of Film's Legacy After Costar Olivia-Newton John's Death

The new series is set in 1954, predating the famous Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson love story told in the original film, and tells how the Pink Ladies came to be.

"John is super protective of the original, more so now that Olivia Newton-John has passed," an insider shared about his stance on the prequel. Grease casting director Joel Thurm had said both stars "passed on everything pertaining to sequels or sequel-like things. Why be part of something that could never be as good as the original?"

