Olivia Newton-John's Publicist LIVID Over Emmys 'In Memoriam' Snub, Insists 'Grease' Star Deserved To Be In Tribute
Olivia Newton-John's longtime publicist is furious that she was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Emmy Awards just one month after her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael Caprio, who represented Newton-John for more than two decades, expressed his disappointment over Monday's show snub. Revealing that the Grease star's family is still mourning her passing, he said he was personally upset by the situation.
Caprio made it clear that Newton-John deserved to be in the tribute considering her television history in Hollywood, listing out her appearances on American Idol, RuPaul's Drag Race, Glee, and Dancing With The Stars.
The Australian-born singer-turned-Tinsel Town icon also pointed out she had tons of television specials, telling TMZ not to forget about A Special Olivia Newton-John and Olivia Physical.
Fans were surprised when Newton-John did not appear in the Emmys In Memoriam alongside late stars like Betty White, Bob Saget, Anne Heche, Sidney Poitier, and Ray Liotta.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hopelessly Devoted To You hitmaker passed away last month after losing her 30-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 73.
Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news about her death.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he confirmed on Newton-John's social media pages.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation," the statement continued.
RadarOnline.com discovered Newton-John began offloading her impressive real estate after discovering she had stage 4 cancer.
According to records, the actress secretly listed her California ranch in gorgeous Santa Ynez for $5.4 million in 2019. However, the legendary singer decided she wanted to live out her final days in the home.
RadarOnline.com has seen the deed records showing Newton-John transferred the full ownership to her husband in October 2021, just 10 months before her death.