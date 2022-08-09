Secrets & Heartbreaks: Olivia Newton-John Revealed All Before Her Death

"At first, I was in denial and made a lot of jokes to the doctor. From denial through, I moved to cold fear," she wrote in her memoir Don't Stop Believin'.

Her spirit was also tested in 1990 when she and then-husband Matt Lattanzi "decided to adopt a child from Romania" after she suffered several miscarriages following daughter Chloe's birth in 1986.

But the planned trip ended when she learned her five-year-old goddaughter, Colette, had died of kidney cancer.