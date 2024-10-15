Donald Trump’s Campaign Crisis: Ex-Prez ‘Frustrated, Feeling Unappreciated By Donors, Lashing Out in Private Over Money and Feeling Fenced in by Security’

The 78-year-old's is running a short fuse and has everyone is in his sights including donors who need to "appreciate and help him more," as he has made it clear that donors should be grateful for him due to how he's done wonders for their taxes.

Trump's demeanor as Election Day gets closer was described by seven people who spoke on the condition of anonymity with The NY Times. The former reality star has also been left heated over not raising as much money as his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris.