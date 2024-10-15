Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump’s Campaign Crisis: Ex-Prez ‘Frustrated, Feeling Unappreciated By Donors, Lashing Out in Private Over Money and Feeling Fenced in by Security’

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is not happy how his campaign is shaping up.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has been raging during his rollercoaster campaign.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former President is making sure those around him know he's not happy at all with how things have turned out for him.

The 78-year-old's is running a short fuse and has everyone is in his sights including donors who need to "appreciate and help him more," as he has made it clear that donors should be grateful for him due to how he's done wonders for their taxes.

Trump's demeanor as Election Day gets closer was described by seven people who spoke on the condition of anonymity with The NY Times. The former reality star has also been left heated over not raising as much money as his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris.

donald trumps campaign crisis ex prez frustrated feeling unappreciated by donor
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been lashing out at donors during his campaign.

Harris, 59, has raised more than twice as much as Trump over the last three months —she raised $28million at an event in Los Angeles while Trump had dinner at Trump Tower.

However, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has another outlook on the cash situation: “If money guaranteed electoral success, Hillary Clinton would have been president. Kamala Harris has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and is still performing worse than any Democrat who has ever ran against President Trump. Meanwhile, President Trump is in a better financial position than ever before, and he’s leading in the polls.”

Trump running in second place when it comes to money isn't the only issue that has him riled up — he is also struggling to deal with the new increase in his security.

Following numerous threats against his life, Trump has had to give up on playing golf for the remainder of the campaign for safety reasons.

secret service agent sexually assault kamala harris staffer hotel
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than twice than Trump in the last three months.

The former Apprentice star also has his medical records to deal with as Harris has already released her while the country awaits for Trump to do the same.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Harris shared her health records with the public over the weekend showcasing her near-flawless condition to shine a light on Trump's health concerns.

A source shared: "Harris knows exactly what she is doing by making this an issue at this stage in the campaign.

"It means all the rumors about his medical secrets will be put back in the spotlight, and it comes as experts have been speculating Trump is showing signs of dementia."

donald trump golf cart laptop uplifting news sad post presidencyjpg
Source: Mega

An increase in security also has the 78-year-old riled up.

The insider added: "It’s a very clever tactic as it talks to whether he is fit to run the country."

Voters have worried about Trump's physical and mental health after he's seemingly shown signs of dementia and is rumored to be suffering from other issues as well.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Trump's rambling and increasingly drawn-out rally speeches might hint at a significant cognitive decline, though no formal diagnosis has been released.

Meanwhile, James Carville, a Democrat strategist, claimed in May that Trump was carrying syphilis, which is contracted through skin-to-skin contact during s-x.

donald trump dementia computer rambling nonsensical speeches
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to reveal his medical records despite Harris releasing them.

Carville, 79, claimed about his findings: "Those records will contain the fact that he had syphilis."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

