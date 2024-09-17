Biden and Harris 'Walking Tightrope' Over Attacks on Trump In Wake of Second 'Assassination' Attempt on Ex-President: 'He’s Now A Victim'

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been accused of walking a tightrope with rhetoric about Donald Trump following a second assassination attempt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the nation's top Democratic leaders have been called out over "attacks" on the ex-president, which conservative supporters have claimed fueled political violence against Trump, 78.

Criticism comes after Secret Service members sprang into action on Sunday when they spotted suspect Ryan Wesley Routh's rifle peeking through the tree line at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, where the Republican nominee was playing a round just a few hundred yard away.