Barack Obama Fuming Over Donald Trump Presidential Victory ‘Ruining Legacy’ — and Fretting Democrats Are Sounding Like ‘Scolding Coastal Elites’
Former President Barack Obama is worried about his future in politics if Donald Trump scores a big presidential victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former president has been amping up his public appearances to support Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz over the last few weeks as his legacy is at stake.
An insider explained: "If Donald Trump wins, Obama might be seen as the aberration in the history of American politics, rather than Trump and his nativist authoritarianism.
"Obama acolytes have spent the last eight years rationalizing Trump as the last gasp backlash to the Democrat and his presidency."
The former president has been keeping his involvement behind the scenes over the years, according to CNN.
This has included meetings with New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
According to sources, during a meeting at Obama's Washington office: "He talked to them about coming off like real people rather than scolding coastal elites and staying consistent rather than being pulled into the whirlwind of Washington consultant advice, according to people in the room."
In an interview with The New York Post, Obama's estranged half-sibling Abon'go Malik Obama claimed that the former president "is still running the country" and will have "a big role to play" should Harris win the election.
Malik Obama, 66, said: "He's still running the Democratic Party, and he's still running the country behind closed doors.
"He's going to be extremely influential in whatever goes on should they win."
With just weeks left, Obama has plans for multiple rallies, as well as more solo interviews to help campaign.
According to the site, the former president recorded 21 videos for the Harris-Walz campaign and content with influencers can be expected.
As Trump continues to hold massive rallies with thousands in attendance, Obama is aware that he doesn't think he can change the minds of Republican voters — so he's hoping to help encourage voters to counter them where it can make a difference.
Hannah Hankins, a spokesperson for Obama who first worked for him in the White House, told the site: “The goal has always been to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders to ensure the party is sustainable long term without him."
