Barack Obama Fuming Over Donald Trump Presidential Victory ‘Ruining Legacy’ — and Fretting Democrats Are Sounding Like ‘Scolding Coastal Elites’

An insider explained: "If Donald Trump wins, Obama might be seen as the aberration in the history of American politics, rather than Trump and his nativist authoritarianism.

"Obama acolytes have spent the last eight years rationalizing Trump as the last gasp backlash to the Democrat and his presidency."

The former president has been keeping his involvement behind the scenes over the years, according to CNN.

This has included meetings with New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to sources, during a meeting at Obama's Washington office: "He talked to them about coming off like real people rather than scolding coastal elites and staying consistent rather than being pulled into the whirlwind of Washington consultant advice, according to people in the room."