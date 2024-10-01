Harris and Biden Face Stunning Barack Obama 'Puppet Presidency' Claim From Ex-Prez's Half-Brother: 'He's Still Secretly Running the Country!'
He is a registered Republican who has endorsed Donald Trump in every election since 2016 – and he has also said his ex-president half-brother is "definitely gay".
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Barack Obama's estranged half-sibling Abon'go Malik Obama has claimed the former president is "still running the country" and will have a "big role to play" should Kamala Harris win the White House next month.
Malik Obama, 66, said: "He's still running the Democratic Party, and he's still running the country behind closed doors.
"He's going to be extremely influential in whatever goes on should they win."
During an interview with The New York Post, the older Obama sibling claimed his politician half-brother was instrumental in "swapping out" President Joe Biden, 81, for Vice President Harris, 59, as the Democratic nominee in July.
He continued: "Definitely he had something to do with it. I'm sure that they are talking almost every day."
Malik Obama – whose father was Kenyan-born Barack Hussein Obama Sr. – turned his back on his estranged half-brother and the Democratic Party in 2016 following former President Obama's last term in office.
He has called his 63-year-old younger half-brother a "disappointment" and has slammed him for "becoming rich" in the years following his two terms in the Oval Office.
Malik Obama told The Post: "I had a lot of expectations that he didn't live up to.
"He's just becoming rich, that's all. But he’s not down on the ground. And he's extremely arrogant.
"He's not like the person he used to be. Even here in Kenya, we don't feel him. He's fake as a snake."
Meanwhile, Malik Obama branded the Democrats "hypocrites" and touted ex-President Trump, 78, over Vice President Harris.
He said: "It dawned on me that the Democrats were just a lot of hypocrites – they don't live up to their promises.
"But President Trump was forceful, and he was telling the truth, and he was fearless, you know, he wasn't there just for the image, but he was talking from his heart."
Malik Obama continued: "He's a businessman, and so he can run the country, and I think he will turn it around."
As for Harris, the older Obama sibling questioned why she "didn't do" anything while vice president the past four years.
He said: "All these things that she's saying that she is going to do when she is the president, why didn't she do all those things when she has been in office for four good years?"
Former President Obama's half-brother blames the media for not "scrutinizing" Harris more ahead of the election on November 5.
He complained: "She needs to be scrutinized more. I think that the press and the media is very kind to her, and they're trying to push her presidential campaign and so that she can become president.
"But I think she's a joke. She's got no substance."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Malik Obama's belief his half-brother Barack Obama is "still running the country" would not be the first time someone has made such a claim.
Trump, during a rally earlier this year and before Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race, also suggested former President Obama was still secretly running the show.
He said: "I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the running of the country right now, and we can't let that happen. He has a lot to do with it."
