Harris and Biden Face Stunning Barack Obama 'Puppet Presidency' Claim From Ex-Prez's Half-Brother: 'He's Still Secretly Running the Country!'

He is a registered Republican who has endorsed Donald Trump in every election since 2016 – and he has also said his ex-president half-brother is "definitely gay".

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Barack Obama's estranged half-sibling Abon'go Malik Obama has claimed the former president is "still running the country" and will have a "big role to play" should Kamala Harris win the White House next month.

Malik Obama, 66, said: "He's still running the Democratic Party, and he's still running the country behind closed doors.

"He's going to be extremely influential in whatever goes on should they win."