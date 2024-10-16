How Taylor Swift's Mom Is Real 'Mastermind' Behind Daughter's $1.6Billion Juggernaut Career: She's the World's Biggest Momager!'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea is the secret weapon behind the singer's success, becoming the "best momager" by prioritizing her daughter’s safety at every show. RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrea has played a key role in Taylor's triumph, serving as the genius behind her remarkable $1.6billion career.

At just 34, the 14-time Grammy winner is the richest female musician on the planet — especially thanks to the blockbuster success of her sold-out Eras Tour. While Taylor has made a name for herself over the past decade, insiders say her mom's "mastermind" is the driving force behind it all.

Taylor's overwhelming fame comes with even more significant risks, and her mom has made sure those don’t fly under the radar. Whitehall sources said Andrea recently arranged Taylor's VIP security for her summer shows at Wembley Stadium directly with Sue Gray, who was Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff at the time.

Police initially turned down requests for outriders to escort Taylor to the 90,000-seat London venue. Andrea, however, got her way by threatening to cancel the singer's August show dates if the security demands weren’t fulfilled.

The breast cancer survivor has proven she will not stand down, previously exclaiming that "nobody cares about Taylor's safety more than she does." Just days before her run at Wembley, anti-terror police disrupted an Islamist attack plot, causing the singer to cancel three sold-out shows in Vienna, Austria. And a week before that, three girls were killed and ten were injured at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England.

The recent incidents made culture expert Nick Ede confirm it was "no wonder" Andrea was on edge about her daughter's protection. He said: "Being mother to the biggest star in the world means Andrea knows first-hand the impact that threats can have on her daughter — as well as the people around her and her fans."

"In light of the threats in Vienna and the tragedy in Southport, it's no wonder she wanted extra security." Ede also noted that if her gigs had been cancelled, it would have cost the UK economy more than the cost of extra security, adding that her UK tour brought in nearly $1.3billion.

On Taylor's fame, Nick said Andrea has always been at the center of building her "Taylor brand" and knowing which strategies work. He said: "Even naming her Taylor creates an air of mystery. She shrewdly knew that this androgynous name would open more doors for her."

Ede added: "Although it would be easy to mistake Andrea as a bit of an archetypal stage mom, she always knew that she had to work the right way to build Taylor into a brand. "While most kids of that age would be playing ball, Andrea made sure that her daughter was front and center — and in doing so, she set Taylor up to be the grounded superstar that she is today."

He said Andrea has "created a brand and built Taylor to become a global phenomenon like the Kardashians," but unlike Kris Jenner, has "kept behind the scenes and made sure her daughter is looked after and managed properly without letting her own life get in the way." Andrea helped encourage her daughter at a young age, helping her hand out her first demo tapes on Music Row at the age of 11.

The momager then moved their family from Wyoming, Pennsylvania, to Nashville so Taylor could pursue her country music dreams. At just 15 years old, the Grammy winner was able to secure her first record deal with Big Machine Records.