Joe Exotic Slams Possible Prison Release of Menendez Brothers — as 'Tiger King' Star Blames Kamala Harris For 'Broken Justice System'
Joe Exotic is likely to die behind bars as the Menendez Brothers could be set free within a matter of weeks.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how the Netflix star feels about the possible prison release for the famous brothers three decades after they brutally murdered their parents.
In the interview, Joe admitted he believes the criminal justice system is "screwed."
He stated: "When I was running for office, that was one of my biggest complaints is our judges – our federal judges are appointed by Democrat and Republican presidents.
"The system is already broken, it's not fair. I got sentenced by a Republican judge – got 21 years. A Democrat judge just gave another man time served of a year and a half - he literally paid two FBI agents to go kill someone. And he got time served with the Democrat judge on the year and a half.
"So if you have a president appointing judges based off their political beliefs, the system is already broken."
The Menendez brothers could be set free in a matter of weeks after more than three decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle Menendez could be released in the near future as Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón is expected to "announce re-sentencing."
A press conference is scheduled on Wednesday, October 16 in LA, where the state is expected to announce a development in the case.
As for Joe, he is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.
Joe previously stated to RadarOnline.com that while in prison he's been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, rats, and scabies.
The Tiger King star is likely to die behind bars as his journey to be a free man again has hit numerous roadblocks.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Joe is on his last legs, and this denial was a hammer blow for him. He’s been through a brutal cancer fight, and hearing there is virtually no chance of having his prison sentence reduced is probably the end of the line for him."
The source added: “He’s slowly becoming resigned to the prospect he is going to die while caged.”
Joe had his appeal struck down at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver in 2022 – a win would have reduced his prison sentence by eight years.
The world was introduced to Joe when Netflix released the docu-series Tiger King during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
