Joe Exotic Slams Possible Prison Release of Menendez Brothers — as 'Tiger King' Star Blames Kamala Harris For 'Broken Justice System'

In the interview, Joe admitted he believes the criminal justice system is "screwed."

He stated: "When I was running for office, that was one of my biggest complaints is our judges – our federal judges are appointed by Democrat and Republican presidents.

"The system is already broken, it's not fair. I got sentenced by a Republican judge – got 21 years. A Democrat judge just gave another man time served of a year and a half - he literally paid two FBI agents to go kill someone. And he got time served with the Democrat judge on the year and a half.

"So if you have a president appointing judges based off their political beliefs, the system is already broken."