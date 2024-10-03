Crime Scene Photos: Inside the Menendez Death House of Horrors

The Menendez family home, nestled in the heart of ritzy Beverly Hills, was once a symbol of wealth and privilege — but the residence became notorious for the gruesome murders of José and Kitty Menendez. In the sensational double homicide that horrified the nation, the Spanish-style mansion was the grisly scene where the husband and wife were brutally gunned down by their own sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez, over 25 years ago.