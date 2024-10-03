Ryan Seacrest 'Reeling With Regret' After Taking Over 'Wheel of Fortune' From Pat Sajak: 'It’s a Dumpster Fire of Fan Hatred'

Ryan Seacrest is said to have major buyer's remorse for taking on hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune after receiving criticism from fans after only a few days on the job.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Idol host is telling friends he may have made a "major mistake" in trying to fill the shoes of popular longtime host Pat Sajak.

The source said: "Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight.

"Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash.

"He's getting the very distinct impression nothing will make them happy short of Pat coming out of retirement and hosting the show again."