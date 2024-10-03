R Kelly's Isolated Jail Nightmare: Why His Daughter Is Refusing to Take Her Son to Meet His Sex Beast Grandfather Behind Bars
R. Kelly's daughter has no intention of introducing the shamed singer to her future son because "he's a bad person".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Joanne Kelly appears in the upcoming documentary R Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, in which she appears to cut ties with the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence behind bars for racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.
The pregnant 26-year-old said: "If my son asks questions, I'm going to be as truthful as possible.
"And I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather."
Joanne was speaking on a new clip from the documentary, which featured in a recently released trailer.
She also admitted her father "was (her) everything" but shared they are no longer close, before adding: "For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened.
"I didn't know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me."
Joanne continued: "Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children.
"He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him.
"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life."
Joanne's mother Drea Kelly, who was married to the singer from 1996 to 2009, also spoke out in the documentary.
She called out the disgraced music artist for not being a present father to their children.
Drea, 50, said: "Just because you're not a good husband, doesn't mean you can't be a good father. And the fact that he didn’t even try.
"What he did to me, he did to me. But you didn't have to do it to my damn kids."
In 2019, Joanne spoke out about her father after the release of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled allegations of abuse and pedophilia that others made about the singer.
Writing on her Instagram stories at the time, she said: "The same monster you all confronting me about is my father.
"I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.
"My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me."
R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter's Journey, which airs on the Tvei Network on October 11, will also feature appearances from Joanne's siblings, including Jaah Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr.
In addition to Kelly's 30-year sentence, the Grammy winner was also convicted on six counts of child sex crimes with charges including producing child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
In total, Kelly will serve 31 years in prison and he will not be eligible for release until he is 80 years old.
