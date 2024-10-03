RFK Jr Divorce Rumors Twist: Wife Cheryl Hines 'Set to Split' With Failed White House Runner — but 'Over Trump' and Not His Journalist 'Fling'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s actress wife Cheryl Hines is said to be thinking about leaving her scandal-ridden husband – but not because of his alleged affair with star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason Hines, 59, might split from Kennedy, 70, after 10 years of marriage is because of his recent endorsement of ex-President Donald Trump.

An insider said: "She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers.

"But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World."