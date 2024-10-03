Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr Divorce Rumors Twist: Wife Cheryl Hines 'Set to Split' With Failed White House Runner — but 'Over Trump' and Not His Journalist 'Fling'
Source: MEGA

Insiders say RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines may leave the Camelot scion over his support of Donald Trump.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s actress wife Cheryl Hines is said to be thinking about leaving her scandal-ridden husband – but not because of his alleged affair with star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason Hines, 59, might split from Kennedy, 70, after 10 years of marriage is because of his recent endorsement of ex-President Donald Trump.

An insider said: "She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers.

"But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World."

rfk jr cheryl hines divorce split over donald trump not reporter fling
Source: MEGA

Hines and Kennedy married in 2014.

Another source told Page Six there are members of Trump's 2024 campaign who "hate" the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress – and had hoped Kennedy's rumored fling with Nuzzi, 31, would bring an end to Hines and the Camelot scion's marriage.

The insider said: "There's a likelihood he'll work in the Trump Administration if (Trump) wins.

"RFK Jr. would have to move to DC and they don't want (Hines) around."

The rumors Hines might leave Kennedy over his support of the 78-year-old former president come after Kennedy himself admitted his wife was not thrilled about his endorsement of Trump.

Kennedy, after suspending his independent presidential campaign and endorsing Trump in August, said: "This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl.

"This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged."

rfk jr cheryl hines divorce split over donald trump not reporter fling
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump in August.

He added: "I would say, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this were the dominant feelings."

But author Jerry Oppenheimer, who has penned the Kennedy books RFK Jr. and The Dark Side of the Dream and The Other Mrs. Kennedy, indicated Hines was also "embarrassed" by the Nuzzi scandal.

He said: "She's thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions and they believe she wants out."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy is accused of engaging in a digital "sexting" affair with Nuzzi after she wrote a New York Magazine profile piece on him and his third-party campaign in November 2023.

rfk jr cheryl hines divorce split over donald trump not reporter fling
Source: MEGA

Hines is also said to be "embarrassed" and "humiliated" by Kennedy's alleged fling with star New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

While Nuzzi was sidelined by the magazine after the supposed relationship was exposed, and while the FBI has now gotten involved in the scandal, Kennedy has dismissed the rumors and allegations.

A rep for the serial philander said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

Flash forward to Wednesday, and Kennedy was forced to deny new allegations he slept with three other women during the course of his failed presidential campaign and marriage to Hines.

His rep, after the latest allegations came to light, said in a statement: "This story is untrue.

"Mr Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."

rfk jr cheryl hines divorce split over donald trump not reporter fling
Source: MEGA

Kennedy has dismissed the rumors he cheated on Hines with Nuzzi and three other women during his failed 2024 presidential run.

According to political insiders, the new allegations have jeopardized Kennedy's role in a potential Trump Administration.

A source said: "Trump is concerned that there are more women and that more affairs will come out.

"Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won't, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby's value."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

