Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Hoda Kotb

Lovelorn Hoda Kotb 'Tortured by Mean Girl Today Co-Stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager' by Being Frozen Out of 'Cozy Double Date Nights'

Lovelorn Hoda Kotb 'Tortured by Mean Girl Today Co-Stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager' By Being Frozen Out of 'Cozy Double Date Nights'
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb recently announced she was leaving The Today Show.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hoda Kotb is feeling left out at work on and off the Today set.

Sources are telling RadarOnline.com Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are turning into real-life mean girls and double dating with their husbands while leaving lonely Kotb feeling like she's not part of their tight-knit group.

Following her split from former fiancé Joel Schiffman almost three years ago, Kotb, 60, still hasn't found love.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah guthrie hoda kotb today show absences
Source: Mega

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchored the first two hours of The Today Show.

Now, sources claim her co-hosts "don't care" how Kotb feels and continue to rub their happy marriages in her face.

Bush Hager, 42, and hubby Henry Chase Hager, 46, looked very much in love when they enjoyed a cozy couples' date with Guthrie, 52, and her better half, Michael Feldman, 55, at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sept. 7.

Sources claim Kotb not being in attendance was on purpose.

The insider said: "They find it awkward to drag her around with them as a fifth wheel because she doesn't fit in their clique."

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman
Source: MEGA

Kotb and financier Joel Schiffman were together for eight years before separating in 2022.

However, Hager and Guthrie set up a "ladies' only date" at the Open the following day and invited Kotb along out of "pity".

The source continued: "Savannah and Jenna feel sorry for Hoda and let her join them sometimes, but they treat it like a duty and almost never seem to include her if their husbands are coming."

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's double dates with their husbands made Kotb feel like an outcast.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kotb is desperate to find love – and after splitting with Schiffman in 2022, she's hired a matchmaker.

The source said: "Hoda's so man-hungry it's embarrassing to be around, and that's the main reason Jenna and Savannah don't include her.

"Hoda doesn't realize the problem isn't because she's not married or in a relationship. It's because she's so obsessed with finding a husband she's just no fun to have around."

Source: Instagram

Hoda Kotb, in this Instagram post, announced the was leaving Today after 17 years.

The latest update on her relationship with her co-hosts comes days after she announced she was leaving Today after 17 years.

While being somewhat vague about what led to her decision, Kotb did share she wants to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

She said: "I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And then I thought about, obviously I had my kiddos late in life.

"And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

The news immediately sparked rumors she was leaving over failed salary negotiations – but insiders insisted more money was not the issue.

A source said: "That's not true, they are begging her to stay.

"Plus, Hoda has never cared about money. She's not flashy."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.