Lovelorn Hoda Kotb 'Tortured by Mean Girl Today Co-Stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager' by Being Frozen Out of 'Cozy Double Date Nights'
Hoda Kotb is feeling left out at work on and off the Today set.
Sources are telling RadarOnline.com Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are turning into real-life mean girls and double dating with their husbands while leaving lonely Kotb feeling like she's not part of their tight-knit group.
Following her split from former fiancé Joel Schiffman almost three years ago, Kotb, 60, still hasn't found love.
Now, sources claim her co-hosts "don't care" how Kotb feels and continue to rub their happy marriages in her face.
Bush Hager, 42, and hubby Henry Chase Hager, 46, looked very much in love when they enjoyed a cozy couples' date with Guthrie, 52, and her better half, Michael Feldman, 55, at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sept. 7.
Sources claim Kotb not being in attendance was on purpose.
The insider said: "They find it awkward to drag her around with them as a fifth wheel because she doesn't fit in their clique."
However, Hager and Guthrie set up a "ladies' only date" at the Open the following day and invited Kotb along out of "pity".
The source continued: "Savannah and Jenna feel sorry for Hoda and let her join them sometimes, but they treat it like a duty and almost never seem to include her if their husbands are coming."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kotb is desperate to find love – and after splitting with Schiffman in 2022, she's hired a matchmaker.
The source said: "Hoda's so man-hungry it's embarrassing to be around, and that's the main reason Jenna and Savannah don't include her.
"Hoda doesn't realize the problem isn't because she's not married or in a relationship. It's because she's so obsessed with finding a husband she's just no fun to have around."
The latest update on her relationship with her co-hosts comes days after she announced she was leaving Today after 17 years.
While being somewhat vague about what led to her decision, Kotb did share she wants to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.
She said: "I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And then I thought about, obviously I had my kiddos late in life.
"And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."
The news immediately sparked rumors she was leaving over failed salary negotiations – but insiders insisted more money was not the issue.
A source said: "That's not true, they are begging her to stay.
"Plus, Hoda has never cared about money. She's not flashy."
