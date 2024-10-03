Lovelorn Hoda Kotb 'Tortured by Mean Girl Today Co-Stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager' by Being Frozen Out of 'Cozy Double Date Nights'

Hoda Kotb is feeling left out at work on and off the Today set.

Sources are telling RadarOnline.com Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are turning into real-life mean girls and double dating with their husbands while leaving lonely Kotb feeling like she's not part of their tight-knit group.

Following her split from former fiancé Joel Schiffman almost three years ago, Kotb, 60, still hasn't found love.