Britney Spears Sparks Drug and Mental Illness Fears After Bizarrely Using English Accent to Confess She Nearly Burned Off Her Face
Britney Spears has sparked grave concern among her fans after posting a strange video to recall a fireplace mishap in which she supposedly scorched her face and burned off some of her hair.
A source tells RadarOnline.com the video featuring the 42-year-old pop star speaking in a fake British accent was "really worrying" as it prompted fears she may be in serious need of intervention.
The insider said: “Britney is well-known for her rambling posts, but this one is on another level.
"She’s using a bizarre English accent to tell how she almost had her entire face burned off. Fans have been concerned for a while, but this is really worrying."
The Oops!…I Did It Again singer, whose off-color social media videos have become routine, posted the video update on Sunday. Britney explained: "I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face".
She continued: "It blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows.
"And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair."
Maintaining the put-on accent, she recalled how much "it hurt to just touch" her face and feared she may have been severely injured, saying: "The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire."
The singer revealed she took "three Tylenol", noting this was "like a really, really big deal for me" – however, she then said, confusingly: "It's like a f---ing Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep.”
She concluded her video message: "It was really bad, but all is good now. It happens.”
Yet social media viewers were less optimistic as they expressed concern about the pop star, who has famously struggled with mental illness in the past.
One user wrote on X: "Someone ought to step in and help her. This isn’t good."
Another echoed this sentiment, saying: "Britney needs help. She can't take care of herself."
The video also prompted a commenter to note Britney's "life is like a rollercoaster", as yet another simply stated: "sad".
Others were less empathetic, calling her "insane" and crazy", and some users suggested the singer was impaired, commenting: "What stuff is she taking, and where can I get it?"
Sources close to the pop star previously said her mental health had been in a "tailspin" since her 13-year conservatorship ended.
In May, her mental stability was called into question when sources said she was skipping medications that stabilized her mood and had also supposedly been drinking.
When she deleted her Instagram account in January of last year, fans who feared for her safety called police to her home to do a welfare check.
Britney returned to the platform shortly afterward with a post reading: "I’m not having a breakdown."
