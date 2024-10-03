Britney Spears Sparks Drug and Mental Illness Fears After Bizarrely Using English Accent to Confess She Nearly Burned Off Her Face

Britney Spears has sparked grave concern among her fans after posting a strange video to recall a fireplace mishap in which she supposedly scorched her face and burned off some of her hair.

A source tells RadarOnline.com the video featuring the 42-year-old pop star speaking in a fake British accent was "really worrying" as it prompted fears she may be in serious need of intervention.

The insider said: “Britney is well-known for her rambling posts, but this one is on another level.