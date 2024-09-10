Your tip
'Wheel of Fortune' Host Ryan Seacrest Fails to Mention Pat Sajak by Name in First Episode — but Admits He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'

Source: MEGA

It was announced in June Ryan Seacrest would be taking the reins from Pat Sajak as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest has finally made his debut as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal while the night went smoothly for the American Idol host, he made one shocking mistake – he did not mention his predecessor Pat Sajak by name.

wheel of fortune host ryan seacrest fails mention pat sajak
Source: Wheel of Fortune

Seacrest acknowledged he had "big shoes to fill" but did not mention Sajak by name.

Announcer Jim Thornton opened the episode on Monday night, saying: "And now, together for the first time, here are the stars of our show, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White!"

After walking on stage together, Seacrest turned to White, 67, and said: "So happy to be here."

White responded: "So happy to have you!"

As White headed to the letter board, Seacrest spoke briefly before introducing the night's players.

He said: "I am your host, Ryan Seacrest.

"I still can't believe my luck of being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you. And of course, my good friend Vanna White."

wheel of fortune host ryan seacrest fails mention pat sajak
Source: Wheel of Fortune

Seacrest walked onto the Wheel of Fortune set with Vanna White for the first time on Monday night.

Seacrest continued: "Thank you for the very warm welcome.

"Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job. I've been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family. And I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years."

Seacrest did not mention Sajak in his monologue – although he did admit he has "big shoes to fill".

He continued: "And I'm just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I've got some very big shoes to fill. So, let's play Wheel of Fortune."

Source: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Seacrest opened up about how much "fun" he was having hosting just a few hours after his official debut.

Big shoes, indeed.

Sajak, 77, who will still be seen this fall hosting ABC's primetime version of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, signed off as host of the flagship program in June after hosting the show for over 40 years.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Seacrest's failure to mention Sajak by name.

One fan wrote: "That's all he could say, he has big shoes to fill? Couldn't mention Pat's name and thank him for all the years making Wheel what it is? That's a slap in the face."

Another person argued fans should have known exactly who Seacrest was referring to when he said he had "big shoes to fill".

They said: "Everyone knew whose 'big shoes' he was referring. I thought it was tastefully done without overdoing it! No doubt in my mind Ryan ran that thought past those closest!"

Source: Vanna White/Instagram

White previously said how she was ready for a new "era" of Wheel of Fortune.

Whether he did it on purpose or it was an innocent mistake, Seacrest, 49, has previously made it clear how he feels about the legendary host in a statement released soon after the announcement was made he would be taking over as the new host.

Seacrest said at the time: "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

