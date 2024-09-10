Home > News > crime Police Bodycam Footage Shows Georgia High School Murder Suspect Claiming Threats Against School Were ‘Misheard’ After Father Admits, ‘We Do a Lot of Shooting’ Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Body cam footage shows deputies questioning Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, regarding online threats about shooting up a school. By: Todd Betzold Sept. 10 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Newly released video shows police questioning Colt Gray about online threats of a "school shooting" a year before he allegedly killed four at Apalachee High School in Georgia — while his father admitted to deputies that the teen had access to weapons and that "we do a lot of shooting," RadarOnline.com can reveal. In the footage, two Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies can be seen questioning Gray — who was 13 at the time — and his dad, Colin Gray, in May 2023 after they received a tip from the FBI regarding possible online threats.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office The footage shows two deputies questioning Colin and Colt Gray in May 2023 about possible online threats of school shootings, officials said.

The video starts with Colin answering the door while wearing a green shirt and his underwear. The deputies tell him somebody from his “old address” was using Discord to threaten “to shoot up a school.” The surprised father replies, “For real,” to which the officers tell him his name is connected to the address. The deputies ask if there are any kids living with him and Colin, who is now wearing shorts and holding an energy drink, says, “Yeah, Colt Gray. He’s my oldest.”

Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office The department questioned the father and son after being tipped off by the FBI over threats Colt had allegedly made online.

An officer asks if his son plays “a lot of video games” and Colin says, “Yeah, he does. Like, all the time.” The deputies ask if Colt is home and if there are “any weapons in the house that are accessible to him.” “They are, I mean, there’s nothing loaded, but they are,” Colin replies. “We actually, we do a lot of shooting, we do a lot of deer hunting. He shot his first deer this year.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office While police questioned Colt about the online threats, he denied making them or seeing them on Discord, officials said.

Colin then tells the deputies that he is in “shock” and “a little pissed off” regarding the allegations and that he “didn’t know anything about [Colt] saying s*** like that.” The angry father then tells police, “I’m going to be mad as hell if he did, and all the guns will go away, and they won’t be accessible to him.” He goes on to explain that he is “trying” to teach his son about “firearms and safety” and trying to get him “interested” in outdoor activities so he isn’t playing his video games as much.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Atlanta News First/YouTube Police released the body cam footage for the public to see them questioning the Grays in 2023 regarding the online threats.

Colin goes on to say that Colt understands the “seriousness of weapons and what they can do.” He also says he has talked to his son “quite a bit” about “school shootings” and if he’s “getting picked on at school,” which he says he is. He then goes inside to get his son, who comes out wearing a baggy blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants and a baseball hat. The officers ask if he has said something about a school shooting and Colt said, “Never, I just told him, I don’t know what, maybe they misheard somebody else, I don’t remember saying that.” The officer tries to confirm, saying, “You never, ever said…” before Colt interjects, saying, “No sir, I swear.”

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle

Police ask Colt if he uses Discord, which he says he does but it’s been a few months and he believes his account was hacked. Colt then insists he never saw any threats of a shooting on the platform. The officer says, “I got no choice but to take you at your word,” but if he is lying, then it will be a “different story.” Colt Gray was charged with four counts of murder and will be tried as an adult. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty. Since he is younger than 18 years old, the judge informed him he will not face the death penalty if convicted. Colin Gray gave his son an AR-15-style rifle for Christmas — which is the weapon used in the mass shooting, officials said. He was also arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children after the deadly attack. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 180 years in prison.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.