Could Murderous Menendez Brothers Lyle and Erik Walk Free Due to Explosive Letter Kept Secret from Jurors?

Locked behind bars on life sentences, parent killers Lyle and Erik Menendez may be on the brink of getting sprung from prison — and walking the streets as free men — thanks to a new law legal loophole that allows sexual abuse as a murder defense.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the brothers’ lawyer Chris Pixley, who is working for free, was drafting an appeal to get the pair a new trial because a judge refused to allow the jury to hear their claims they’d been beaten down and molested by their father, Jose.