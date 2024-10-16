Mariah Carey Has Burned Through So Much of Her Fortune She Can't Afford to Spoil Boytoy Lovers: 'She Spends Like She's a Billionaire'
Cougar Mariah Carey has been on the prowl for a new boytoy ever since splitting with Bryan Tanaka – but sources said her growing cash crisis is making finding love a whole lot harder than it used to be.
“She has a very high net worth on paper, but she’s now massively in debt and cash-poor,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com.
“She spends money like she’s a billionaire and there’s a real worry she could drive herself into a poorhouse if she doesn’t rein it in."
Since splitting with backup dancer Tanaka, 41, late last year, the 55-year-old diva has not had a serious someone.
Said a source: “She’s definitely looking to replace Tanaka and has been quietly auditioning one young guy after another since he ended things.
“She’s realistic. She knows her money is a big part of the draw, but she actually enjoys spending on them. She gets off on throwing her money around.”
But insiders added she’s been throwing too much money around — and it’s getting to where she can’t afford her boytoys.
In the past, she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals, five-star hotels and limo service, noted a source.
“These guys live the high life, and it’s costing Mariah a lot of money.
"Basically, they had everything she had, so it doubled her expenses – and she simply can’t do it anymore, not if she wants to stay out of the red."
Added one source: “She’s millions in debt. Mariah’s having to cut back on everything. She’s considering whether it’s a better idea to latch on to someone with his own financial stability rather than a boytoy who, let’s face it, wouldn’t be a gifted!”
