Mariah Carey Has Burned Through So Much of Her Fortune She Can't Afford to Spoil Boytoy Lovers: 'She Spends Like She's a Billionaire'

Cougar Mariah Carey has been on the prowl for a new boytoy ever since splitting with Bryan Tanaka – but sources said her growing cash crisis is making finding love a whole lot harder than it used to be.

“She has a very high net worth on paper, but she’s now massively in debt and cash-poor,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com.

“She spends money like she’s a billionaire and there’s a real worry she could drive herself into a poorhouse if she doesn’t rein it in."