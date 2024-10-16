Your tip
Dolly v Bey! Country Legend, 78, Stuns Beyoncé By Taking 'Side of Music Establishment' Over Singing Sensation's 'Cowboy Carter' Award Snub

dolly parton v beyonce
78-year-old Dolly Parton surprised fans by siding with the establishment over Beyoncé, stunning the R&B sensation amid the 'Cowboy Carter’ snub.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

In a stunning repudiation, insiders claimed Dolly Parton basically said the country music world should look after its own rather than embrace upstart Beyoncé – even though Doll made a mint off the hip-hop honey’s version of her classic song “Jolene” on the blockbuster country album, “Cowboy Carter!”

While the venerable 78-year-old country queen has praised Beyoncé, she supports the Country Music Association’s startling decision to NOT nominate the R&B singer for an award.

Sources said that’s opened a rift between the two superstars.

Revealed a music industry insider: “Beyoncé is shocked that Dolly took the CMA’s side. She now believes the Nashville folks will never accept her!”

Beyoncé, 43, dipped her toe into country with spectacular results, scoring a Number One hit with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Yet CMA voters — made of country musicians, songwriters and industry professionals — passed her over.

Dolly’s defense of the CMA seems especially surprising since she not only has her song on Bey’s album but actually performs on it, doing a spoken-word intro to Beyoncé’s vision of “Jolene!”

Said another source: “On top of that, Beyoncé gave full songwriting credit to Dolly, even though she radically changed the lyrics and could have taken a co-writing credit.

“Dolly stands to make millions from that selfless act.”

Added the insider: “When even Dolly, whom Beyoncé reverses, won’t go to bat for her, well, let’s say Queen Bey is done making country music for good!”

Civil rights groups have claimed the snub was racially motivated, but Dolly said it’s just a case of the country music world taking care of its own.

“There’s so many wonderful country artists, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that,” explained Dolly.

